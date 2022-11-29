 Skip to main content
Prep football: As B.B. Comer advances, folks are noticing Kamore Harris

Comer-Highland Home06.jpg

BB Comer running back Kamore Harris ran through the Highland Home defense leading Comer to the 2A finals.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Take a number, Clemson.

The boys from Tigerland and the Atlantic Coast Conference are the latest college to express an interest in B.B. Comer junior tailback Kamore Harris. The hard-core ball carrier from Comer is also getting some prolonged looks from recruiters from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado State and Jacksonville State.