Prep football: As B.B. Comer advances, folks are noticing Kamore Harris

SYLACAUGA — Take a number, Clemson.
The boys from Tigerland and the Atlantic Coast Conference are the latest college to express an interest in B.B. Comer junior tailback Kamore Harris. The hard-core ball carrier from Comer is also getting some prolonged looks from recruiters from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado State and Jacksonville State.
Georgia Tech is in the recruiting mix, too, for the future services of No. 23.
As of now, Harris has one firm scholarship offer from the CSU Rams, but others are sure to follow. Harris is one of those rare kind of running backs that combines speed, physicality and a passion for downhill football with anyone who dares to challenge him.
Harris does not run out of bounds. He is always looking to apply another lick. Harris is a running back with a linebacker’s mentality.
He loves to hit and demoralize his opponent. No. 23 is a tireless runner, and he is constantly thinking ahead. Harris is always the best player on the field.
“I feel like I can do anything. I have (good) vision. I study film. I stay focused, and I like getting in space and scoring,” said Harris, who has racked up 27 touchdowns this year (23 rushing, four receiving).
The Comer team leader has good hands, a massive set of shoulders and the uncanny ability to make would-be tacklers miss. It must be nice.
“Football isn’t hard for Kamore. He just wants to play. He’s a big kid who loves having fun. Football is his element, and he knows how to flip the switch,” B.B. Comer assistant coach Michael Hale Jr. said.
And that is far from all for the 6-foot-2, 230-pound ball of fire, known as Kamore Harris. He knows how to pound and drag defenders from one first down marker to the next.
Harris comes equipped with muscles and willpower.
“Kamore plays angry. He can squat 500 pounds and bench press 315,” said Hale, the ex-Alabama cornerback and safety.
Just in the past four weeks in the state playoffs, Harris has huffed and puffed his way for 628 yards and nine touchdowns. He has rushed for eight scores and has one touchdown catch in the postseason.
And college recruiters are watching in awe. They are bewildered how one of the state’s best high school running backs can come from a Class 2A program like Comer.
“Kamore runs over people, and his energy gets our guys going. He is a strong kid in the weight room (and out on the field),” Comer High head football coach Adam Fossett said.
Even on a bad day the Comer Tiger running back is hard to stop. He doesn’t go down with a tug of the football jersey.
When Harris does get tackled it usually requires a minimum of three defenders.
“He is unlike anyone (I’ve ever seen). He might be the best, and some people underestimate his speed (4.5 in the 40-yard dash). Kamore plays physical and tough,” said Comer High junior center Alex Cunningham.
There is no one that he would rather block for. Harris has mauled his way for 1,936 yards this season with 24 rushing touchdowns. On the average, Harris very nearly gains a first down with every carry.
He is averaging nine yards per tote. And Harris has led the B.B. Comer Tigers to Friday afternoon’s Class 2A state championship game against the 14-0 Fyffe Red Devils. The game will commence at 3 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn.
“If we give it all we have, we’re going to come out on top. My offensive line is going to get low and drive. We aren’t going to quit,” Harris said.