Prep cross country: Talladega native Picard enjoys priceless state crown

TALLADEGA — They don’t make them like Elise Picard anymore.
She lives to run. She lives to win country course races, just as much as she does making A’s in the classroom at Indian Springs School, which is a quaint and studious private school in Pelham.
But what the 17-year-old Picard does most of all is totally invest herself in her next endeavor of the day. Very often the next target is running of the highly motivated variety.
Picard, the Talladega native, borders on the elite, and she strives to constantly cut time and pass that next girl right in front of her.
And nobody can run a 3.1-mile cross country race quite like the slim, trim and towering Picard.
“Cross country is unique and special. It’s you against the course. I like doing trail runs, and I go as hard as I can. I sacrifice a lot for running,” the 5-foot-10 Picard said.
For her, it is all about pushing yourself to your limits, and that includes the aches and pains that go along with it. Picard runs morning, noon and under the moonlight.
The girl loves every twinge, ever raindrop, and each and every cross country achievement. Picard has 25 medals, some gold and some smudged.
But she covets them all, along with her stringent running regimen. The daughter of Dr. Daniel Picard and Dr. Ann B. Davis of Talladega runs anywhere from 40 to 50 miles a week.
The cross country ace in question trains when she feels good, and she runs even on days when she would rather be somewhere else. She forces herself to excel, to her liking and for Indian Springs School.
“For me, cross country embodies family and hard work. My dad was a college runner at Mississippi State, and sometimes we train together. I dig deep, and I train some high mileage. I push myself physically to the max,” said Picard.
She adheres to time management on the race course, in the classroom and during her late-night studying. Picard has a lofty grade point average of 4.1 at Indian Springs School.
Picard pays attention, and she consistently touches the finish line either first, second or third on the cross country field of play.
Winning is always the goal for Picard on the race course and in the classroom.
“I plan on it. I pay attention to details. I fight hard. I work on my balance, and I lift weights,” said Picard.
And on one unforgettable day on Nov. 5, Picard acquired the cross country ultimate with the Class 3A girls state championship in Oakville. The Indian Springs senior won the whole muddy race, which took place in deplorable conditions.
Picard outran 147 girls with a state championship time of 19 minutes, 11.23 seconds.
“There was so much tension on the starting line. The girls went out fast and everybody was elbowing. At the 800-meter (mark) I started to pull away. I ran around the lake. I went hard from the beginning. I started feeling nostalgic, and I focused on my form,” said Picard, who was about to cement her state championship legacy with Indian Springs School.
She kept following the first-place game plan, too.
“I swung my arms, and I got my knees up,” said Picard.
She also crossed the squishy finish line first, like she thought she was always meant to do. The Indian Springs head coach, George Mange, encouraged Picard all the way down the pathway to the state championship.
It was an Indian Springs thing.
“There were runners falling left and right. It was slick, muddy and nasty,” Mange said.
But his state championship entry, Picard, did not lose her grip or her direction. Nothing, not even muddy slop, was going to keep Picard from running off with the Class 3A girls cross country state championship.
Picard persevered, and Mange always knew she would.
“Elise is naturally gifted, and she has a special drive. She is enthusiastic, and she runs faster and faster every year,” said Mange. “Elise is built to run.”
She even hopes to win another state title or two before this school year ends. Elise Picard is aiming at the Class 3A girls 1,600- and 3,200-meter state titles this winter and next spring.
Picard finished third in the state in both races last year. She is already planning to run collegiately at Emory University in Atlanta in 2023.
“I want to become an All-American. Emory is pretty good, and the campus is friendly and beautiful,” said Picard, the spirited girl from Talladega and Indian Springs School.