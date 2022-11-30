 Skip to main content
Prep cross country: Talladega native Picard enjoys priceless state crown

Elise Picard

In the Class 3A state meet, Elise Picard outran 147 girls with a state championship time of 19 minutes, 11.23 seconds.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — They don’t make them like Elise Picard anymore.

She lives to run. She lives to win country course races, just as much as she does making A’s in the classroom at Indian Springs School, which is a quaint and studious private school in Pelham.