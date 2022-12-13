Prep boys basketball: Handley closes out Talladega boys

TALLADEGA — Coach Ryan Dawson was pleading for a better ending for Talladega High School.
It didn’t happen that way Tuesday night, though. Some nights you’re the orange, and other nights you’re the orange juice. The Talladega boys got squeezed by the Handley Tigers 65-56 on this night of high-pressure basketball in Class 4A, Area 8.
“Defense has got to be our calling card, but we didn’t play with enough energy. We played flat, and they outrebounded us. We did not match Handley’s physicality,” said Dawson, the dynamic and cool-headed coach of the Talladega High boys (7-4, 1-2 in Area 8).
But Jaden Townsel still gave the THS Tigers a chance. The senior forward bagged a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter.
Talladega High melted the Handley lead to 51-46. Tigers senior forward Terrance Swain aided the cause, too. Swain came back with a steal.
In a basketball flash, the game would soon be tied 51-51. And then the game was not tied up.
There is no time to stare at the scoreboard in the final quarter. Handley took a 53-51 lead with a Jamarius Haynes layup.
Tamarious Treadwell lended a helping hand, too, for Handley with a 3-point bomb. The Tigers from Handley kicked its lead out to 57-51.
Junior forward Cannon Kyles of Handley nailed two free throws, as well, to hold off Talladega High in the fourth period.
The Talladega High boys still got some late magic from Jaylyn Lawson with a putback in the final seconds of the game. But the Tigers from THS still lost to the Handley Tigers by nine at the final buzzer.
Coach Larry Strain of Handley rode off into the December night with a taxing and a much-deserved win over Talladega High.
“We forced some turnovers. We protected the basketball, and we rebounded,” said Strain, whose Handley Tigers improved to 6-1, including 1-1 in Area 8.
Most of all, the Handley High boys got the ball in the hands of their scorers. The Tigers had three double-figure scorers with Terrance Tucker (10 points), Devontae Higgins (16) and Cannon Kyles (16).
Jay Haynes had nine points, and Tamarious Treadwell added eight.
Talladega High still made it a perspiration-soaked four quarters for Handley. The THS boys found some jump shooters, too. The Tigers from Talladega put three players into double-figures with Jaden Townsel’s 15 points, Najeh Swain’s 12 points and Terrance Swain’s 12 points.