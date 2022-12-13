Prep boys basketball: Handley closes out Talladega boys

Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Showers early then thundershowers developing later in the day. High around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.