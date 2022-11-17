 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep basketball: Winterboro's Hunter and Merritt have basketball in their veins

Basketball teaser
File photo

WINTERBORO — To put it simply, Brandon Hunter and Kaleb Merritt are brothers of the hardwood.

Both players are Bulldogs of the Winterboro High flavor. They play it to win it, and Merritt and Hunter are out there on the basketball floor to turn opposing smiles into frowns.