Prep basketball: Winterboro's Hunter and Merritt have basketball in their veins

WINTERBORO — To put it simply, Brandon Hunter and Kaleb Merritt are brothers of the hardwood.
Both players are Bulldogs of the Winterboro High flavor. They play it to win it, and Merritt and Hunter are out there on the basketball floor to turn opposing smiles into frowns.
They can do it, too, with precision, crisp passes and earth-shattering rebounds. Both of the Bulldog guards can do an assortment of other things, too, like bury 25-foot jump shots, as well as lead the fastbreak.
“Basketball is a way of expressing ourselves. We bring leadership and scoring (to the floor). We can get to the basket, and we know our roles. We can get to the free throw line,” the 5-foot-11 Merritt said.
He was a team-minded playmaker last season for the Class 1A Bulldogs. Merritt averaged 10 points, three rebounds and seven assists a game.
But it is not all about Merritt. He and Hunter led by example and by slam dunks. Yes, both of the Winterboro guards can hang on the rim and tomahawk the ball on through.
The 5-10 Hunter has a knack for making the right choice at the most correct time. He has been there and done that. Like his friend, Merritt, Hunter is a two-year starter for the Winterboro High boys basketball quintet.
Hunter plays the widely accepted Bulldog brand of basketball. Last winter, Hunter averaged 15 points, four rebounds and five assists an outing. And since then, Hunter has polished his game, and he is ready to make a run at an area and regional championship this year.
“We don’t want to be overlooked. We come out here to compete. We’re buckling down. We’re going to get some breakaway (baskets). We can create some open shots,” said Hunter, who will start at point guard for the Bulldogs this season.
Hunter and Merritt are the very least of the worries for first-year Winterboro High head coach Blake Hanson. The former all-state guard from Wellborn High feels as comfortable as the living room sofa with Merritt and Hunter leading the Bulldogs.
And they will orchestrate, from the opening tap, to the half-court press in the fourth quarter.
“We’re going to get after it and hustle. Winterboro is loaded with athletes. We’re fast, and we can push it. The sky is the limit,” said Hanson, who averaged 23 points and nine rebounds in his senior season at Wellborn High School, back in the basketball day.
The Winterboro High Bulldogs can shoot it and defend the court, too. The Winterboro boys will find out for sure with their season-opening game Nov. 28 at home against the Fayetteville Wolves.
The varsity boys game is tentatively scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., but that’s Bulldog time in the WHS gymnasium.