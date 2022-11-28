Prep basketball: Winterboro girls roll over Fayetteville

WINTERBORO — If all else fails, keep playing.
The girls from Winterboro High School decided to do that, and the results were phenomenal. What the Bulldogs did was bark their way to a 61-34 blowout win over a slower but determined team from Fayetteville High on Monday night.
“We worked our full court press, and we made some free throws,” Bulldogs freshman guard Katlyn Brown said.
The Winterboro High girls also went on a 15-0 run in the first period. That was promptly followed by a 17-point quarter for the Bulldogs in the second period.
Winterboro’s defense was hostile and slippery with Brown and guard Kaniyah Duncan recording two steals in the first minute and change in the second period. Duncan not only swiped the ball, but also scored on a layup for an 18-1 Bulldog lead.
Junior forward Kathryn Holley tallied the first Fayetteville field goal with a five-foot floater with 5:14 left in the first half. The 6-foot Holley also drained a pair of three throws two minutes later.
But the Bulldog girls took a 19-point lead at 25-6 behind Zakia Buchanan’s layup with 2:47 remaining in the second stanza.
Winterboro High also went the defensive and layup route with back-to-back buckets to open the second half. The Bulldogs scored on layups from Katelyn James and Buchanan.
The Winterboro High girls had a 36-16 lead.
“We locked in and played at a fast pace,” said coach Lamonyn Burney of the Bulldogs (1-0).
Winterboro High had an avalanche of scoring, too, with 21 points from Katlyn Brown, 17 points from Buchanan, 15 points from Duncan and 10 points from guard Rachael Headen.
Holley and Leah Platt led the Fayetteville girls with 19 and nine points.