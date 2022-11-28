Prep basketball: Winterboro boys exhale for one-point win

WINTERBORO — Defeat was only a heartbeat away.
With the basketball game coming down the stretch in the fourth period, the Winterboro High boys were walking on the edge and breathing deep. The Bulldogs trailed by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter before doing something about it and coming back to beat the previously undefeated Fayetteville Wolves, 55-54 in a down-to-the-last-gasp game in the Winterboro High gym Monday night.
“We boxed out, we pressed, and we stuck together. It was electric out there,” said Montarius Williams, the Winterboro High senior guard.
The Bulldogs never had the game on ice until the final seconds expired. After a hoop from Fayetteville High guard Marlon Cook, the Wolves took a 54-47 lead with 1:51 left.
But that advantage for Fayetteville soon evaporated with Bulldog steals, putbacks and offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs also got a very needy three-point field goal from Kaleb Merritt in the fourth stanza.
Winterboro High finally tied the game 54-54 on freshman guard Kaden Jones’ four-foot leaner in the lane. That was with 45 seconds to go.
And a few possessions later, the Bulldogs went ahead, 55-54 on a free throw from Kaleb Merritt. That was with 35.1 ticks on the scoreboard clock.
And the rest of the way, Winterboro High avoided disaster and ran the clock out in the season-opening basketball game for the Bulldog boys.
“We ran like crazy and found an extra gear. It boiled down to heart and leadership,” said coach Blake Hanson, the first-year mentor for the Bulldogs.
The Winterboro High boys handled the pressure and the slaps on the wrist in the fourth quarter, too. The Bulldogs also got 13 points from Brandon Hunter, 10 points from sophomore forward JeMareo Clegg and 17 points from Merritt on this night.
Winterboro High also broke the Fayetteville four-game winning streak. The Wolves fell just short of victory despite getting 19 points from Marlon Cook, and 12 points apiece from Atticus Jacks and junior forward Lawson Green.
The Fayetteville boys are now 4-1 on the young season.