Prep basketball: Winterboro boys exhale for one-point win

fayetteville v winterboro boys basketball 006.jpg

Winterboro #1 Monterious Williams

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

WINTERBORO — Defeat was only a heartbeat away.

With the basketball game coming down the stretch in the fourth period, the Winterboro High boys were walking on the edge and breathing deep. The Bulldogs trailed by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter before doing something about it and coming back to beat the previously undefeated Fayetteville Wolves, 55-54 in a down-to-the-last-gasp game in the Winterboro High gym Monday night.