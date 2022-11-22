Prep basketball: Talladega sails past Talladega County Central boys, girls

LINCOLN — Talladega County Central could see the train rolling down the tracks.
With the train, came the smoke, the squeals and the collision. The TCC Tigers know fully well what that meant.
There were a few grunts and some chest-to-chest body slams. At the very end, however, Talladega High manhandled the Talladega County Central boys 81-30 in a second-round game at the Lincoln High Thanksgiving basketball tournament Tuesday afternoon.
“They had the size, the speed and the quickness,” Talladega County Central head coach Acardia Garrett said.
The other Tigers from Talladega High School went to the well repeatedly with some delicious results. The Tigers’ lead kept going up, just like the springy-legged 6-foot-2 Najeh Swain and the 6-5 Jaylyn Lawson of Talladega High.
The Tigers from THS brought the hammer down in quarter No. 1 with a 28-4 lead. Talladega High was getting after it with blocked shots, rebounds, steals and a sprinkling of Jaquintez Garrett layups.
He didn’t miss.
Talladega High scored 23 of the first 24 points in the game. Even a three-point bucket swished through for Tigers sophomore guard Roderick Jones at the buzzer to bring the first period to a halt.
The THS boys never eased up all afternoon. The Tigers took a 41-12 lead in the second quarter, including a full quota of layups.
Terrance Swain and Roderick Jones accounted for three easy baskets at the end of the first half for THS. And the second half was stuffed full of Talladega High layups, free throws and backcourt steals.
Lawson also delivered two slam dunks for THS. Lawson garnered a behind-the back pass for an assist in the third period as well. Najeh Swain scored on the play with a layup, and Talladega High was all smiles and satisfaction with a 65-22 lead.
The THS Tigers, a red hot team with a 2-1 record, put on a tournament show with some balanced scoring. Talladega High took the angles and the points with 18 from Najeh Swain, 14 from Jones, nine from Lawson and 12 from 6-foot-3 Terrance Swain.
The Talladega High boys will play the Lincoln Golden Bears in the next round of the tournament on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Talladega County Central will be back in action, too, with an 11:30 a.m. game against White Plains.
Talladega girls 56, TCC 10: The Talladega High girls had a bit of a tournament laugher, too, on Tuesday afternoon with a 56-10 win over Talladega County Central. Talladega High is for real, so it appears, with a 3-0 record.
On this afternoon in the second-round tournament game at Lincoln, the Talladega High girls just about ran a basketball clinic with a gaudy array of trapping, half court pressing and running the fast break.
“I liked our tempo and speed. We dominated the paint and the rebounding. We had the quickness,” said coach Becca Williams of Talladega High.
The Tigers outscored Talladega County Central, 12-2 in the first period. And THS went on an 18-4 run in the second quarter.
Talladega High roped a 30-6 lead in the second period.
“We kept scoring. We didn’t let down, and we scored when we wanted to. Talladega County (Central) was a lot slower. We’re good at defense,” Talladega High senior guard Houston Goins said.
The Tigers cruised to the tournament win with 29 points from junior forward Trinity Webb. Talladega High got eight points as well from two girls - sophomore guard Tod’Zae Cunningham and sophomore forward Makayla White.
Talladega High’s girls will shoot for their fourth straight win with a 1 p.m. tournament game against Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. The Talladega County Central girls will get some more court time, too, with a 10 a.m. contest against Moody.