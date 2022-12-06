Prep basketball: Talladega girls crush the Wildcats, move to 8-0

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Photos: Talladega girls blow past Benjamin Russell
Talladega girls beat Benjamin Russell Tuesday night 53-27 at Chuck Miller Arena. Talladega hosts Etowah Thursday at 6:00 p.m.
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc01.jpg
Talladega's Houston Goins drives past BRHS's Mercedes Johnson.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc02.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc03.jpg
Talladega's Houston Goins fights for the ball with a BRHS player.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc04.jpg
Talladega's Houston Goins looks for a n open teammate.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc05.jpg
Talladega defenders swarm to cover Ami Edwards.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc07.jpg
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc08.jpg
Trinity Webb drives towards the basket against BRHS.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc09.jpg
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc10.jpg
Houston Goins drives down court against BRHS.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc11.jpg
Houston Goins takes a hand to the face driving to the basket.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc12.jpg
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc15.jpg
Talladega's Zae Cunningham fights for the ball against Benjamin Russell.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc17.jpg
Talladega's Trinity Webb heads upcourt against Benjamin Russell.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc18.jpg
Talladega's Trinity Webb fdrives to the basket against Benjamin Russell.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc19.jpg
Talladega's Trinity Webb fdrives to the basket against Benjamin Russell.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc20.jpg
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc21.jpg
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc22.jpg
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc23.jpg
Talladega girls-BRHS-bc24.jpg
They did that without hesitation Tuesday night as Talladega High zonked Benjamin Russell High School, 53-27 in girls basketball on the Talladega home floor.
“We changed defenses. We played with unity, and we played with a (winning) mindset. We played in a great atmosphere, and we still want to get better,” THS head girls basketball coach Rebecca Williams said.
Her Tigers have not lost this season. The Talladega High girls are still rolling and dominating with an 8-0 record.
Benjamin Russell got a mouthful of that in the non-region stomping at THS. The Tigers turned up the tempo after the first two minutes of the game.
Talladega High went on a 17-0 run behind a Houston Goins 3-pointer, a Zae Cunningham lay-in, and consecutive field goals from junior guard Trinity Webb. One of those buckets from Webb was a 3-point hoop.
The Tiger girls led 17-4 after the first period of play. It would get progressively better from there on out for the undefeated Talladega High team.
Webb opened the second quarter with a 10-foot field goal. The unselfish Goins had the assist on the play. And at the 1:07 mark of the second quarter, Goins drilled a smoking hot 3-pointer to give the Talladega High girls a 24-6 lead.
The 5-foot-3 Goins went the defensive route, too, with back-to-back steals in the first three minutes of the third stanza. Goins, never one to take it easy, came back with a 3-point basket with 1:01 remaining in the third period.
Talladega High blew its lead out to 34-18. The Tigers also got a four-foot turnaround jumper from Makayla White to start the fourth quarter.
The Tiger girls never stop scoring, trapping, defending and diving on the hardwood for the very next steal. That is why Talladega High is 8-0 and counting.