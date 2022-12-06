 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Talladega girls crush the Wildcats, move to 8-0

Talladega girls-BRHS-bc03.jpg

Talladega's Houston Goins fights for the ball with a BRHS player.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — One thing that they aren’t is arrogant.

The Talladega High girls basketball team is fleet-footed, tough-hearted and lofty right under the hoop. These girls don’t need a step ladder to touch the rim either.

Photos: Talladega girls blow past Benjamin Russell

Talladega girls beat Benjamin Russell Tuesday night 53-27 at Chuck Miller Arena. Talladega hosts Etowah Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

