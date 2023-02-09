Prep basketball: Sylacauga girls take 5A, Area 8 crown; Aggies' boys fall in finals

SYLACAUGA — Just when it looked like defeat was imminent for the Aggies, it wasn’t.
The Sylacauga High girls had their backs against the proverbial wall. The top-seeded Aggies trailed the second-seeded Clay Central Vols by five points with just four minutes and change left in the Class 5A, Area 8 girls basketball championship showdown Thursday night.
It seemed to be Clay Central’s game to win or to lose. But Sylacauga High was still contemplating something different.
The upstart Aggies did get on a roll late in the tournament contest, winning 42-41 over Clay Central for the girls area title after trailing 38-33. Sylacauga High forced the issue and made up some ground quickly.
“My blood was pumping, and we got our intensity back,” Aggie sophomore guard Journey Smith said.
Smith was one of the heroes for the Aggies as she sank two free throws with 3:27 left to chop the Clay Central lead to 38-35. And it didn’t hurt the Aggies either as the Clay Central Vols threw the ball away with three minutes and counting remaining.
Sylacauga sophomore defender Destinee Ealy then batted the ball out of bounds with 3:06 remaining. A Smith layup then shaved the Clay Central lead to 38-37 with just three minutes on the scoreboard clock.
“We were stepping up. Sometimes it depends on who wants it more,” Ealy said.
The Aggies, down but not out, finally took the lead at 39-38 with two Hadyn Owens free throws at the 2:43 mark of the fourth period. The game was soon deadlocked, though, at 40-40 after a putback from Clay Central sophomore guard Ashanti Smith.
There was less than two minutes left now. Sylacauga High’s Journey Smith followed by sinking two foul shots with 1:07 remaining.
The Aggies claimed a 42-40 lead. Even a Vols free throw in the final seconds could not keep Sylacauga High from winning the Area 8 championship.
And the Aggies had their come-from-behind victory for the basketball title. Sylacauga High bumped its record to 12-18, but all the Aggies cared about was the area championship.
They worked hard enough for it.
“We stayed together, and we fought through adversity. We turned up our defense, and we got a couple of steals. We got our hands on the ball,” Aggie girls basketball coach Victor Smith said.
And on this title-winning night, Sylacauga High got 16 points from Ealy, 11 points from Journey Smith and seven points from sophomore guard Kylie Hale.
Clay Central boys 81, Sylacauga 63: It was a bad night for the Aggies' boys, and they acknowledged that.
No. 1-seeded Sylacauga lost to second-seeded Clay Central 81-63 in the Class 5A, Area 8 boys basketball tournament finals on Thursday night on the Aggies' hardwood. The Sylacauga boys had their chances, but they could not hold the lead for long.
And the Clay Central Vols (21-5) could. Aggies junior forward Quindavious Swain was looking for something entirely different than a runner-up finish in the area tournament.
“We played hard, but we had a lot of bad energy, too,” the 6-foot-4 Swain said.
The Sylacauga boys led twice with less than a minute left in the third period. The Aggies had leads of 48-47 and 50-49.
But Clay Central held the Aggies to just 13 points in the final nine minutes of the game. The Vols dominated when they had to — in large part to 24 points from Trey Buchanan, 23 points from Terry Heflin and 17 points from Clay Central’s Luke Shaddix.
Sylacauga had some surges, too, behind Conner Twymon’s 16 points, Swain’s 13 points and 11 points from Aggies senior forward Grant Hickey.
