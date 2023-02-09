 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Sylacauga girls take 5A, Area 8 crown; Aggies' boys fall in finals

sylacauga v jemison girls basketball 002 tw.jpg

Sylacauga's Journey Smith drives to the basket.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Just when it looked like defeat was imminent for the Aggies, it wasn’t.

The Sylacauga High girls had their backs against the proverbial wall. The top-seeded Aggies trailed the second-seeded Clay Central Vols by five points with just four minutes and change left in the Class 5A, Area 8 girls basketball championship showdown Thursday night.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.