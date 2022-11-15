Prep basketball: Sylacauga girls set high goals for new season

SYLACAUGA — If it’s the last thing he does — and it won’t be — Sylacauga coach Victor Smith wants to rekindle the championship fire in the Aggies' girls basketball program.
Smith thinks it can be a roundball reality in the near future at Sylacauga High School. And the Aggies are working their kneepads off trying to get back to the title-contending level.
The coach believes, and the Aggie girls are sticking to the process like store-bought Scotch tape.
“We have fallen on some hard times. But we’re trying to rebuild and restore. Sylacauga has won some state championships (in years past). But that requires hard work. We want to find out who we are,” said Smith, who is about to start season No. 2 in the Aggie rebuilding project.
They do have some goals in mind, most of which could be right at their fingertips this season.
“We want to get better. We want to win as many games as we can. We want to play as a team, and we know what we can do with the ball,” said sophomore guard Destinee Ealy, the 5-foot-3 Aggie catalyst.
Ealy is just one of five returning starters for the Sylacauga High girls. Also back for the Aggies is the fantastic foursome of Journey Smith, sophomore forward Jaila Nix, 5-11 guard Kylie Hale and senior stalwart Hayden Owens.
Nix averaged 10 rebounds a game last year. Hale dropped in eight points per game, and Ealy and Smith averaged 13 points a contest last season.
The cupboard is full, and the Aggie girls have more than peanut butter and jelly to go on.
“We have teamwork, and we have aggressiveness. We are pressing better and rebounding,” said the 5-6 Smith, the coach’s daughter.
And according to Ealy, “We can shoot.”
But can the Aggies win consistently in Class 5A this winter?
Coach Victor Smith is sure the Aggies can deliver the goods. The head ball coach has seen some sure signs of promise in the preseason basketball drills.
“We’ve been in the gym working hard. We’re starting to jell. We could win the Area. Our expectations are there,” said Smith, the Sylacauga High coach and the former University of West Alabama forward, all 6-8 of him.
Smith has something more than just blind faith this season at SHS.
“We’re going to get up and down the court. We’re fast. We’re growing up and maturing,” Smith said.
The Aggies' girls will implement the running game this season and take the ball to the hole with pleasure. Sylacauga High will also try to turn defense into offense with steals and more steals.
The Aggies' defenders have some wandering hands.
For SHS, the ball changes hands quickly. The Aggies are unselfish, and they can dish it with some passing expertise.
Even the big girls on the Sylacauga team can dribble and drive. And the Aggies have some size with 6-1 junior Ajia Garrett and 5-7 junior Lauren Whetstone.
“Lauren can defend, and Ajia can rebound and block shots,” Victor Smith said.
Sylacauga High will get the season going Friday night with a road encounter against Prattville Christian Academy. Prattville is the defending Class 3A state basketball champion.
The game will begin at 6 p.m.