Prep basketball: Quarantine sidelines Childersburg coach during county tournament

Childersburg spent the week preparing to face No. 4-seeded Winterboro in the Talladega County Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night, but the fifth-seeded Tigers practiced without head coach Johnny Johnson, who is in quarantine because of possible exposure to COVID-19.
Girls basketball coach Gavin King said he would take over while Johnson is out and that he expects the Childersburg coach to return Jan. 28.
“He is sending in the game plans. He is sending in the sub rotations, and he is in communication constantly through email and his phone,” King said. “So he knows exactly what is going on, and I’m just here to make sure his plan is carried out.”
Although Johnson cannot set foot in the gym this week, he still managed to guide his team from afar. He watches live footage of practice from his home. If he wants to offer any feedback, assistant coach Bradley Mitchell walks around with an earpiece in and repeats Johnson’s instructions as they come up.
“It is really odd,” King said. “But he is able to see what we’re doing in the gym during practice, which is great, and he is going to have the play-by-play and constant communication through cell phone the rest of the time that he is away. So he is going to be as involved as possible.”
As for King, he didn’t expect to find himself in this position when the week began, but the Childersburg coach said he wasn’t worried about the in-game situations. Between Johnson’s preparation and the players’ hard work, his impact on Thursday’s result and other upcoming games should be minimal at best.
When asked about his role, King said, “Things you might say in timeouts, when to call a timeout. Knowing how to use the timeouts to stop runs or if we need a breather. … For me, it is just to make sure that the guys execute what he (Johnson) wants done the way that they’ve been doing it. Really more just manage the game because the details have been worked out.”