Prep basketball: Kya Brown, Winterboro leads 1A-3A All-Talladega County team

The Winterboro High School girls basketball team had a historic season.
The Bulldogs went 23-1, which set the school record for the best record in a season. Winterboro also defeated county rival Talladega County Central to earn their first Talladega County basketball tournament championship. Winterboro won the Class 1A, Area 8 title over TC Central 48-48. The season, however, came to an end in a 57-35 loss to Samson in the semifinals of the Southeast Regional.
“We had a great year, probably the best in school history for girls with a 23-1 record,” Winterboro head coach Marty Holland said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to end, but I am proud as an alumnus and as a coach. We made history. We won the county tournament for the first time ever, we had an undefeated regular season, and we won the area. We played good basketball, the girls had fun, and most importantly, we built great relationships and established expectations that will help us build towards the future.”
Winterboro had six players selected to the Class 1A-3A All-Talladega County girls basketball team, including the Player and Coach of the Year.
Winterboro’s Kya Brown was selected as the 1A-3A Player of the Year. The sophomore guard averaged 15.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists a game for the Bulldogs. The third-time all-state selection also got it done on the defensive end of the court as she recorded 5.6 blocks and 4.2 steals a game.
“This is very unexpected,” Brown said. “I didn’t think that I would get county player of the year. I am very grateful that I got it. I think I had a pretty good year, but I am always looking to improve. Hopefully, I will be 10 times better next year.”
The Bulldogs were dominant with Brown on the court. Winterboro went 17-0 in the games that she started in this season. The talented guard missed or played sparingly in the last six games of the season due to an illness.
Brown said she wonders what would’ve happened if she stayed healthy.
“Sometimes I do think what if I didn’t get sick would we have a ring right now,” Brown said. “That is something that we have to overcome and get it done. We have to make sure we do the same thing that we did this season next season.”
Holland said that Brown is very deserving of this honor.
“She’s special,” Holland said. “Believe it or not, she is actually pretty quiet. She doesn’t say too much. She is just one of those players that does the right thing. She puts in a lot of work. Even now, she is in the gym day in and day out, just working. She can score, she can play defense, she is the lead. When she is on the court, great things happen. Unfortunately, down on the stretch, she was ill, and now it has been resolved. If we had her down the stretch, we probably would’ve gone a little bit further. She is special, and I am glad to have her for another two years.”
Winterboro’s Brianna Jackson was also a first-team selection. Jada Lawler and Katelyn Brown were second-team selections, while Katelyn Jones and Amiya Garrett were named to the honorable mention team.
Holland was selected as the 1A-3A Coach of the Year.
“It is an honor,” Holland said, “I thank the county coaches for voting for me. At the end of the day, it is about the kids. I am not big on accolades; we had a great team and a great season therefore, I am the coach of the year. I am honored that they thought enough of me.”
Class 1A-3A Girls All-Talladega County Basketball
First Team
Kya Brown, WHS
Raven McCain, BBCHS
Faith Johnson, TCCHS
Jada Swain, CHS
Brianna Jackson, WHS
Kat Holley, FHS
Second Team
Rakiya Spell, CHS
Aniyah Dates, BBCHS
Mellexia Harvey, BBCHS
Amiya Sillmon, TCCHS
Jada Lawler, WHS
Katelyn Brown, WHS
Honorable Mention
Kamareonna Simmons, CHS
Alexus Kidd, BBCHS
Alisha Morris, TCCHS
Leah Platt, FHS
Amiya Garrett, WHS
Shania Coleman, FHS
Katelyn Jones, WHS
Coach of the Year: Marty Holland, Winterboro