Prep basketball: Hickey tips in 19, Sylacauga falls, but battle

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

SYLACAUGA — There is rarely a good reason for bailing out and giving up.

The Aggies boys from Sylacauga High School never let the score of the game decide how hard they play. Whether the Aggies are ahead or behind, they keep on plodding, passing and executing.