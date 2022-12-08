Prep basketball: Hickey tips in 19, Sylacauga falls, but battle

SYLACAUGA — There is rarely a good reason for bailing out and giving up.
The Aggies boys from Sylacauga High School never let the score of the game decide how hard they play. Whether the Aggies are ahead or behind, they keep on plodding, passing and executing.
Even if the Sylacauga High boys had a white flag, they wouldn’t wave it. The Aggies waste no seconds or minutes in their basketball games.
Sylacauga High had every chance to call it a game Thursday night as the Aggies trailed the Chelsea Hornets in all four quarters of the non-region roundball game at the SHS gym.
The Aggies’ boys were staring down the barrel of some sort of deficit all night in their 68-49 loss to the Class 7A Hornets. But Sylacauga High kept on aiming, banging and rebounding.
The Aggies weren’t about to slack off or check out.
“We weren’t going to lay down. We played basketball. We fought hard. We broke down their defense (in the second half). We moved the ball,” said 6-foot-5 senior forward Grant Hickey of Sylacauga High School.
The Aggies were down by 13 points at the end of the first quarter with a 20-7 deficit. The Sylacauga High boys ran into another deadend in the second period.
After Chelsea senior guard Marcus Conrad sank a 3-pointer with 3:04 left in the first half, the Hornets had a 30-11 lead.
But the second half belonged to the Aggies. Taking the business approach, Sylacauga High outscored the Hornets 36-29. Sylacauga High didn’t win the game, but they beat the Hornets to the hoop in the second half.
The Aggies won the third and fourth quarters.
“We showed some heart,” said Hickey, the red-headed basketball leader for Sylacauga High.
The Aggies drained not one, or two, but three field goals from behind the 3-point line in the third period. Junior guard Jamarion Smith had two of those 3-pointers for the Aggies.
The other 3-pointer was pumped in by Hickey.
The Sylacauga High boys came back to outscore Chelsea, 17-13 in the fourth quarter, too. The Aggies made a basketball statement with the aid of Grant Hickey’s final total of 19 points.
Sylacauga High found some other grinders, as well, with senior guard Jay Campbell’s nine points and Jamarion Smith’s eight points.
Chelsea’s boys still made it to the basketball finish line with 11 points from senior guard Paul Lanzi, 10 points from junior forward Christen Whetstone and nine points from the 6-2 Avery Futch.
Chelsea girls 59, Sylacauga 13: It was a long night from the opening tap to the final buzzer for the Aggie girls as they lost to the Chelsea Hornets on Thursday evening at Sylacauga High.
The Hornet girls scored more points in the first period than the Aggies did for the whole game. Chelsea outscored Sylacauga 22-6 in the opening stanza.
The Hornets went on a 12-5 run in the second period, as well. But Aggie senior guard Hadyn Owens did pump in a 3-pointer with one minute left in the first half.
Owens finished the game with six points for the Aggie girls. And Owens didn’t have much help. The rest of the Sylacauga High girls team accounted for just seven points.
“We didn’t rebound, and we didn’t take care of the ball. We have to get better,” said Victor Smith, the head coach of the Aggies girls (2-7).
Freshman forward Caroline Brown came off the bench to lead the Hornet girls with 12 points.
“We’re figuring things out. We attacked the paint. Our press was good, and our bigs were a problem (for Sylacauga),” said coach Jason Harlow of Chelsea (8-2).