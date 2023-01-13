Prep basketball: Golden Bears' boys skate past the Aggies; Sylacauga girls pull off a win

LINCOLN — Shoulder pads would have been appropriate.
“This was a very physical game. It was a war,” Lincoln High boys basketball coach Doug Ward said.
The Golden Bears played some rough-and-tumble basketball with Sylacauga High on Friday night, and Lincoln somehow survived by the skin of their kneecaps. The Golden Bears came away with a soggy and an emotional 75-70 conquest against the Sylacauga High boys.
Lincoln bounced its record to 6-9, and the Bears worked their Nikes off the whole tightly contested game.
“We stayed focused for four quarters," Ward said. "This was tough, and it was huge. This is my fourth year (here at Lincoln), and this was the first time we’ve beaten Sylacauga.”
The game was tied twice in the fourth quarter, at 59-59 and 61-61. But the Lincoln High boys went on a game-winning 14-9 run to finish the contest.
The Golden Bears got some much-needed layups from junior guard Clennon Groce and junior forward Tripp Ward. The 6-foot-5 Ward also drained a 3-pointer in the last 4:42 of the game.
Ward gave Lincoln High a four-point lead at 65-61.
Golden Bears junior forward Camare Hampton also furnished a layup with 3:05 left in the game. The basket came with an assist from Tripp Ward, as well.
Lincoln High took a 69-63 lead.
Hampton had himself a 28-point outing by the time the game was over. The Golden Bears also got 12 points from Kaleb O’Neal and 16 points from Tripp Ward.
The Sylacauga High boys stayed in the game until the final seconds, courtesy of junior guard Connor Twymon (21 points), Jahmari Jeffries (12 points) and senior forward Grant Hickey (seven points).
Sylacauga girls 48, Lincoln 33: The Sylacauga High girls rallied late and made it work for a basketball victory over the Lincoln Golden Bears on Friday night in the LHS gym.
The game was actually tied 32-32 after a 3-point hoop from Lincoln High guard Aubrey Machen with 6:50 left in the game. But Sylacauga High answered with a 16-1 run and pulled away with surprising ease.
Sophomore guard Kylie Hale would go on to make one of two 3-pointers in the fourth period for the Aggies. Senior Hadyn Owens knocked down the other 3-pointer for Sylacauga High in the final minutes of the game.
“We wanted this. We used hustle and speed. We stepped up with confidence,” said the 5-foot-3 Hale, who rattled in 15 points.
The Aggies' girls also got 14 points from sophomore guard Destinee Ealy. Owens and Journey Smith also tallied eight points each for Sylacauga High.
The Aggies are 7-15 on the season.
“We’re getting smarter. We got into our transition (game), and our defense got involved,” Sylacauga High girls basketball coach Victor Smith said.
The Lincoln Bears (4-14) also had their chances to win the girls game. Lincoln High poured it on, at times, with Aubrey Machen’s 19 points and junior guard Trinity McClellan’s eight points.