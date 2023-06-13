 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Former state championship coach hired at Sylacauga

Marty Smith

Marty Smith is the new boys basketball coach at Sylacauga.

 Courtesy photo

There is no place that Marty Smith would rather be than Sylacauga.

Smith, the man with the state championship demeanor, has signed on as the new boys head basketball coach at Sylacauga High School. Smith brings with him 28 years of basketball coaching expertise, including one season as an assistant with the women’s team at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

