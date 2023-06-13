Prep basketball: Former state championship coach hired at Sylacauga

There is no place that Marty Smith would rather be than Sylacauga.
Smith, the man with the state championship demeanor, has signed on as the new boys head basketball coach at Sylacauga High School. Smith brings with him 28 years of basketball coaching expertise, including one season as an assistant with the women’s team at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
For the most part, however, Smith has won his overwhelming acclaim as a high school head basketball coach in Alabama. Smith has succeeded at a high level over the duration of several decades and then some.
He has rocketed up the coaching ladder. Smith has won with distinction and discipline. He relates well with his players.
For the last four years, Smith put his basketball brand on the Thompson High girls basketball program in Alabaster.
The Class 7A Warriors won 20 games last season with Smith designing the plays and instructing the girls. Smith has also built some state ranked and worthy boys basketball teams from the ground up.
For seven years at John Carroll High School in Birmingham, Smith racked up a record of 201-35 with the Cavalier boys. With Smith, John Carroll won two state basketball championships in Class 6A and was the state runner-up in another season.
Smith was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association coach of the year twice in boys 6A roundball in 2003-04. Smith had his John Carroll teams in the state tournament every year, making it to the Elite 8 four times and bouncing into the Sweet 16 on six occasions.
One of Smith’s most talented basketball teams at John Carroll went undefeated at 36-0 with a boys state championship. As for his next coaching assignment at Sylacauga, Marty Smith will take over an already proven winning boys basketball program with the Aggies.
In the last four seasons with coach William Fullington, the Sylacauga boys ran down the basketball floor with a compiled record of 83-37. Fullington and the Aggies won 18 games last winter with the area regular season championship.
Smith has something to build on and everything to gain. The long-term goal for the Aggies is the state basketball championship in Class 5A.
The talent is there to do something like that in the very near future, too, for Smith and the Sylacauga boys.
The Aggies are optimistic, and they are tall.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.