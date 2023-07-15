Prep basketball: Duncan works in summer heat to make Childersburg hoops better

CHILDERSBURG — On any given play and with each dribble of the basketball, Xavier Duncan can move the momentum of the game.
Yes, the X Man is a difference maker. Duncan is a methodical defender.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 9:55 am
He is also a senior guard for the always state contending boys basketball team from Childersburg, which made the Northwest Regional finals last season. Duncan represents everything that is good, honest and typical of Tigers basketball, which is working this summer to advance even farther.
“We play aggressive, and we come to work,” Duncan said.
The Childersburg boys also play the game like their Fritos are on fire. The Tigers basketball players guard, defend and appreciate every defensive stand on the varnished hardwood.
“We rebound, and we play hands-on defense,” the 5-foot-10 Duncan said. “We’re not cocky. We just lock in. Defense wins games.”
And there are few basketball defenders with the hairy grit of the X Man. Duncan knows that defense and steals often lead to buckets. From there, winning is likely, along with a grain of sea salt.
Few players get as big a kick out of stopping the dribble and making a steal quite like Duncan. He is a man among boys on the basketball tundra.
“My main focus is defense,” Duncan said. “I stay disciplined, and I slide my feet. I keep my hands wide.”
Duncan is always ready to swipe, steal the ball and lead the Childersburg fast break. Last winter, Duncan averaged three steals per game for the Tigers.
In Summer League play right now, Duncan is averaging even more. He is finding enough wiggle room for a total of four steals per game.
“Xavier is a 110 percent guy,” Childersburg boys head basketball coach Johnny Johnson said. “He is all about effort. Xavier wants to play defense. He is trying to be a leader.”
Duncan, never much of a scorer for Childersburg in the past, is also perfecting his jump shot and his overall offensive game this summer. Duncan is averaging 10 points a game.
“I like scoring and running up and down the court,” Duncan, 17, said. “I’m fast and quick. I can get to the rack, and I have a mid-range floater.”
The X Man can now knock down a shot from 12 to 15 feet. Duncan is accurate and confident from defense to offense.
He is bringing it with and without the basketball. Xavier Duncan is a player of passionate substance, and his defense is potent.
“I love our team and our chemistry,” Duncan said. “We’re really good. Not many teams can run with us. We want to get to the championship game.”
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
