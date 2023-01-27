Prep basketball: Defense dictates, Talladega throttles Munford

MUNFORD — All that the guys did was move their feet, wave their arms, block some shots and steal the ball multiple times.
Therefore, it was a typical defensive game for the Talladega High boys as they held Munford to the bare minimum in a 53-34 dismantling in Class 4A, Area 8 basketball Friday night.
It was hard-core with a capital D. And everybody knows what the D stands for in the Talladega High basketball digest.
“Defense is our calling card,” Tigers head coach Ryan Dawson said. "Our guys play hard, and they play hard together. Our defense kept us in the game."
The Talladega High boys held Munford to just six points in the first quarter and 12 points in the second period. The Tigers were sitting on a 35-18 lead at halftime.
“We are getting back to winning,” Talladega High sophomore guard Najeh Swain said.
When the 6-foot-2 Swain wasn’t boxing out and inhaling rebounds, he was playing some dastardly defense, Tiger style. But then again, Swain also scored 16 points for the Talladega boys.
Swain’s layup in the second quarter gave the Tigers a 28-8 lead with 6:44 left in the first half. As for the Munford Lions, freshman guard B.J. Anderson and senior forward Javion White were two of the few MHS players to score baskets of any variety in the first and second periods of play.
Anderson’s layin with 1:49 left in the second stanza whittled the Talladega High lead to 31-14.
Neither team tallied a field goal in the next quarter, though. Munford outscored the Tigers 2-0 in the third period. Both points were scored on Lions free throws.
But then again, Munford failed to score a field goal in that eight-minute stretch against the Talladega High defense. The Tigers still had a 35-20 lead.
Najeh and Terrance Swain also paved the way for Talladega High in the fourth period. The Tigers got some instant offense with some hoops at the rim, layup style.
The Talladega High boys had a 45-25 lead with 3:54 left in the game.
“They outrebounded us. Talladega is quick and athletic, and they played good defense,” coach Riley Jones of Munford (7-13, 0-6 in Area 8) said. “We still missed a ton of layups.”
The Lions did get 12 points from Javion White.
Talladega High had one double figure scorer, too, with Najeh Swain’s 16 points. Freshman guard Jaden Curry added eight points for the Tigers.
The THS boys, never satisfied, are now 12-10 on the season and 2-4 in the Area 8.
Talladega girls 60, Munford 15: More defense, more steals and more domination was there for the taking as Talladega High squashed Munford in a Class 4A, Area 8 girls basketball game Friday evening in the Lions den.
“We weren’t prepared for that. Talladega has some hoopsters. They know how to play basketball, and we have a lot of eighth- and ninth-graders,” said the 5-foot-8 Lauryn Brewster, one of those eighth-graders for the Munford girls.
Brewster scored seven of the Lions’ 15 points in the area beatdown. The Talladega High girls had scorers in every nook and cranny, however.
The Tigers got down to basketball business with senior guard Houston Goins (14 points), junior guard Trinity Webb (20 points) and intimidating sophomore Zae Cunningham (13 points).
Talladega High steamrolled the Munford girls with a 24-2 run in the first period.
There were more basketball goodies for the Tigers in the second quarter. Talladega High took a 32-5 lead on a Webb 3-pointer. The Tigers also led by a massive 51-12 in the third period despite a 3-point hoop from Munford’s Brewster.
“Our girls are maturing, and we’ve been working on our sets,” Talladega coach Rebecca Williams said. "It’s just the experience (factor). Munford is young, but they’re going to be good soon."
The Tigers haven’t missed too many meals lately either. The Talladega High girls are 18-5 overall and 3-3 in Area 8.
The THS girls also took a 55-13 advantage on a Zae Cunningham 5-foot field goal and free throw with 2:28 left in the fourth period.
Talladega High keeps on playing, always.