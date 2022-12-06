 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Cardiac Tigers boys spank Benjamin Russell

TALLADEGA — Sometimes Class 4A teams beat 6A teams, and it isn’t always an upset.

The Talladega High boys never felt inferior or helpless against the bigger team from Benjamin Russell on Tuesday night. With blind faith and some blue-collar defense and board work, Talladega High from 4A did beat the 6A Wildcats from Benjamin Russell in a basketball classic of a game in the THS arena.