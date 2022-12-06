Prep basketball: Cardiac Tigers boys spank Benjamin Russell

TALLADEGA — Sometimes Class 4A teams beat 6A teams, and it isn’t always an upset.
The Talladega High boys never felt inferior or helpless against the bigger team from Benjamin Russell on Tuesday night. With blind faith and some blue-collar defense and board work, Talladega High from 4A did beat the 6A Wildcats from Benjamin Russell in a basketball classic of a game in the THS arena.
Talladega High came back from a 10-point halftime deficit and put away the Wildcats, 62-59. The THS boys have never been prouder of themselves. Talladega High went ahead for good at 60-59 with a Najeh Swain layup with 1:22 left.
“We moved the ball and shot the ball. We boxed out and rebounded. We grinded,” said Swain, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard.
In the final 17 seconds of the game, Swain outjumped everybody on the tall and temperamental Benjamin Russell team. Swain hauled in some game-saving defensive boards.
The final quarter of the head-banging game also saw Tigers senior guard Dontavious Cochran come up with a backcourt steal to go along with two technical free throws from Swain.
The ball found the bottom of the net.
Talladega High outscored Benjamin Russell, 17-11 in the fourth period.
“We played with energy, and we played team defense. We took great shots, and we beat a good team. Benjamin Russell expects to win the state championship (in 6A),” Tigers head basketball coach Ryan Dawson said.
His Talladega High quintet went over and beyond. The Tigers staged a second half comeback that no one presumed was possible. Talladega High was on the short end of a 34-24 halftime score.
But in the third period the Tigers trimmed the Wildcat lead to 48-45 behind a Cochran 3-pointer, a Swain layup, a Jaylan Lawson dunk and some torrid free throw shooting. The Talladega High boys went on a 21-14 run in the third quarter.
And the Tigers started feeling like this was their game and not Benjamin Russell’s. Najeh Swain led Talladega High with 27 points in the non-region comeback win.
The Tigers also got 15 points from senior guard Jaden Townsel. Dontavious Cochran tossed in six points as well for Talladega High.