Prep basketball: Bulldogs' boys, girls belt Alabama School for the Deaf

WINTERBORO — Anybody would admit it.
The boys basketball quintet from Winterboro High has all the ability in the world. But it also appears as though they are making some roundball adjustments, game-by-game and win-by-win.
“We’re getting in shape. We’ve been working on our shots. We’re starting the (fast) break, and we’re playing as a team,” said Monterious Williams, a 6-foot-1 senior forward.
Williams and his canine pals are just about off the chain, too. The Winterboro High boys scored a thorough triumph of 61-41 over the Alabama School for the Deaf on Tuesday night in the Dog Pound, pumping their record up to 7-7 overall and 4-2 in Class 1A, Area 8.
“We started slow, but then we got in a groove," Bulldogs boys head coach Blake Hanson said. “We moved the ball and knocked down some shots. I’m proud of them. We did the little things.”
Senior forward Stacey Phillips led the Silent Warriors to an early 10-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs rallied behind Williams and junior guard Brandon Hunter.
Winterboro High took the lead for good and ever more at 11-10 behind a Hunter fastbreak layup with 2:10 remaining in the first period. The Bulldogs eventually got to a 16-12 lead in the opening quarter.
The Winterboro High boys also doubled up the Silent Warriors at 28-14 with just over four minutes left in the second period. The Bulldogs took a 14-point lead with a Kamarion Curry layup.
The Alabama School for the Deaf (10-7, 1-4 in Area 8) still made some noise with a layup from freshman guard Lanedrick Agee and a 3-point field goal from junior Kris Williams.
The Silent Warriors cut the Bulldogs lead to 32-25 with 5:32 left in the first half. But Winterboro went on another heavy duty run, taking a 47-27 lead.
That included a Williams 3-pointer. Williams scored 18 points and was followed by Hunter with 14.
Stacey Phillips and guard Kris Williams filled the offensive bill, as well, for the Silent Warriors with 12 and 11 points.
Winterboro girls 63, ASD 26: The Winterboro High girls had a fist-pumping game, too, with a Class 1A, Area 8 beatdown of the Alabama School for the Deaf on Tuesday afternoon at WHS. The Bulldog girls are now 10-3, including 4-1 in the area.
Winterboro High played like an area championship contender. The Bulldogs went on a 17-4 run in the first period. They also scored the last 17 points of the opening quarter.
“We played good defense with ball pressure," Winterboro High girls head coach Lamonyn Burney said. "We ran the break. We can be scary good.”
The Bulldogs dominated the second quarter, too, scoring another 17 points. Winterboro High enjoyed a 34-16 lead at halftime. That was after some field goals, the sweet-sounding kind, from Bulldogs stars Rachael Headen, Kamiya Duncan and freshman guard Katelyn Jones.
Duncan had herself a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jones chipped in 13 points, and senior forward Kya Brown of Winterboro was responsible for 19 points and six steals.
The Alabama School for the Deaf got eight points from guard Aiyanna Fanning and six points from senior center DeShauna Wallace. Silent Warriors senior guard Jaycee Tucker also had an outstanding game.
The ASD girls are 8-8 overall and 0-4 in Area 8.
And Winterboro High played a scrambling style of basketball all afternoon.
“We showed teamwork and movement,” said Bulldogs standout Kaniya Duncan, the seventh-grader.