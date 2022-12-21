Prep basketball: B.B. Comer boys seek consistency, slam dunks

SYLACAUGA — After just a handful of boys basketball games, B.B. Comer is far from a finished product.
The Tigers are rough around the edges. They are sloppy at times. They turn the ball over way too much for coach Marcus Herbert’s liking.
But what the B.B. Comer High boys always do is compete, hustle and assault the backboard. The Tigers rebound and run the floor. Comer’s next fullcourt fastbreak could be just seconds away.
They never stop blazing down the varnished floor.
And despite their 4-3 record (1-0 in Region 4), this Class 2A basketball team from Comer is destined to become a state playoff contender a couple of months down the line.
“We are athletic and big. We have a no-quit attitude. We play together and share the ball,” said Herbert, who is in his first roundball season with the Comer Tigers.
When they cut down on their empty offensive possessions, B.B. Comer could be a basketball nightmare for future opponents.
“We’re good in the post. We have some pretty big kids. We move well, and we play dominant (here and there). We have a size advantage, and most of our guys can dunk,” said Herbert.
The Tigers are robust and rowdy under the rim. They push, shove and box out. They sneer at anyone in the other color uniform.
The B.B. Comer boys always have the advantage in the low post. Why not?
Starting for the Tigers is the towering threesome of junior forward Chris Wilson at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, senior forward Zach Carpenter at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds and junior guard Kamore Harris at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds.
All three players are glass-eaters. They inhale defensive rebounds. They push the ball down the court in search of a fastbreak layup.
“Kamore and Zach are left-handed. Kamore is a beast. All three players can shoot,” said Herbert.
B.B. Comer’s Carpenter, Wilson and Harris are all averaging in double figures in points. Senior point guard Chris Garrett, the 5-foot-10 playmaker, is another scorer for the Tigers.
Garrett can score at the rim, as well as from the perimeter, including the 3-point line.
“We are an uptempo and a fullcourt team. We play the man-to-man (defense). We just need to be consistent,” said Herbert, the Comer boys basketball coach.
The Tigers have another defender, teammate and floor leader, too, with 6-foot-1 junior guard Devin Harvey. He has some pogo sticks for legs. Harvey can touch the rim, and he can pull down some boards.
“Devin is a hard worker. He is a quiet leader, and he’s a rebounder,” Herbert said.
Roundball Classic
—The Tigers will host the Comer Basketball Classic on Dec. 28-29 in Sylacauga. The B.B. Comer boys will open up tournament play with a 3:30 p.m. game against Shelby County next Wednesday afternoon.
