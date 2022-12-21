 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep basketball: B.B. Comer boys seek consistency, slam dunks

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

SYLACAUGA — After just a handful of boys basketball games, B.B. Comer is far from a finished product.

The Tigers are rough around the edges. They are sloppy at times. They turn the ball over way too much for coach Marcus Herbert’s liking.