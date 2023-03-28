 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Reed rips two-run single as Winterboro stymies TCC

Winterboro, TCCHS
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

WINTERBORO — Fatigue set in, but then again, so did the Winterboro Bulldogs.

They got up off the canvas more times than an Olympic heavyweight fighter. Winterboro rallied, scratched and hyperventilated.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.