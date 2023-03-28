Prep baseball: Reed rips two-run single as Winterboro stymies TCC

WINTERBORO — Fatigue set in, but then again, so did the Winterboro Bulldogs.
They got up off the canvas more times than an Olympic heavyweight fighter. Winterboro rallied, scratched and hyperventilated.
And then they got serious. The Bulldogs kept defeat at arm’s length, and they rallied from four runs down in the final two innings to beat Talladega County Central 14-10 in a crazy and wacky Class 1A, Area 9 baseball game Tuesday afternoon.
“This is a new team, and we’re hungry for wins. We hustle and keep playing ball,” Winterboro head coach Robert McGuyer said.
Talladega County Central is now 5-3, including and 4-1 in the area. Winterboro, on the other baseball hand, is 4-5, including 4-0 in the area.
The Bulldogs survived two hours, 58 minutes of hotly-contested baseball. Winterboro had eight hits, and Talladega County Central crunched the ball for seven.
The Tigers from TCC led early, 3-0 and 4-2. Talladega County Central also owned a 10-6 lead heading to the bottom of the fifth inning.
But no lead was a sure thing in this area baseball game at Becky Griffin Field in Winterboro.
“We made errors and good plays. We hit the ball, and Winterboro is not better than us,” Tigers sophomore first baseman Jamarcus Hall said.
Talladega County Central did everything from stealing home plate with sophomore Javari McKenzie in the second inning, to scoring on a Hall RBI single to right field in the third frame and rallying for six runs in the top of the fifth inning.
The Tigers dented the Winterboro lead to 6-5 with sophomore Jhovi Cole’s run-scoring double in the luxurious fifth. Talladega County Central also tied the game 6-6 with Jamarcus Hall’s infield RBI single.
Before the inning was good and done, the Tigers scored four more runs. They drop-kicked their lead to 10-6 behind a Chris Smith single and a T.J. Gooden RBI base hit, to go along with a Bulldog fielding error and a bases-loaded walk and RBI with TCC’s Khemani Robinson.
It looked like the Tigers game to win or to lose. And the Talladega County Central lead evaporated into the cold, windy night.
“We fought hard, and we made contact (at the plate),” Tigers head coach Tanner McBurnett said. “We have a lot of talent, and we have a great baseball team. We showed some grit and fight. The better team did not win.”
The Bulldogs pulled two runs out of thin air in the bottom of the fifth inning. Winterboro scored on a bases-loaded walk and a ground ball.
Talladega County Central’s lead was trimmed to 10-8. It would get even more dire for the Tigers in the next frame.
In the bottom of the sixth, TCC hit the wall. Winterboro, playing some old fashioned Bulldog baseball, scored six runs and walked off with a bubbling 14-10 win.
It only made sense to the Bulldogs. They had the winning recipe with a walk to Brody Edwards and a double to right field from Winterboro senior Caden Hickman.
A Talladega County Central throwing error was just around the corner, too, sending two Bulldog runners home and tying the game at 10-10. The inning would also include a two-RBI single to left field from Winterboro senior Kaden Reed.
The Bulldogs sprung ahead 12-10.
“We got a little mad. We got fired up,” Reed, the Bulldog third baseman and pitcher, said. “We put up a heck of a fight. We got mentally tough.”
Winterboro kept hacking away, too, with a Hunter Willis two-RBI triple to center field. The Bulldogs swung their lead to 14-10, and an area baseball win was now on their doorstep.
“We put the bat on the ball. This is baseball. You never know what’s going to happen,” Willis said.