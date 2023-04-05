Prep baseball: Ragland thumps Jacksonville Christian

Who cares about the four errors?
Ragland overcame some defensive miscues and beat Jacksonville Christian 12-2 in a high school baseball game in Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon. The Ragland Purple Devils hit the leather cover off the ball with 13 base hits.
The boys from Ragland had two big innings with four runs in the fourth inning and six runs in the top of the sixth. The Purple Devils also scored single runs in the second and third innings.
Sophomore David Donaldson of Ragland was on top of the ball with a 3-for-3 game with three RBIs. Purple Devils junior first baseman Skyler Barber also came up with three hits and three RBIs.
He went 3-for-4 on the day.
The Jacksonville Christian Thunder also got a 3-for-3 outing from Travis Barnhill. The 5-foot-9 junior drove in two runs.
The Thunder had seven hits in the baseball game.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.