Prep baseball: Ragland thumps Jacksonville Christian

New Baseball teaser

Who cares about the four errors?

Ragland overcame some defensive miscues and beat Jacksonville Christian 12-2 in a high school baseball game in Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon. The Ragland Purple Devils hit the leather cover off the ball with 13 base hits.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.