Prep baseball: Pope has bright future for Childersburg High

CHILDERSBURG — As baseball players go, Tyler Pope is cut from a different cloth.
He is top drawer where even the dust won’t go. Pope goes above and beyond.
The Childersburg infielder is always hustling, scrapping and doing everything he possibly can for the Tigers. Pope is a gamer and a grinder.
He is also a winner, seven days a week and seven innings a game.
“I get locked in,” Pope said, who started as a freshman this past season for Childersburg.
The unselfish and the uptempo Pope got game time and key innings for the Class 3A Tigers this past season at second base, third base and shortstop. Pope got plugged in, and he produced for the state tournament-bound baseball team from Childersburg.
“I have a lot of growing to do, but I always want to compete,” the 6-foot-1, 160-pound Pope said.
He has a habit of making defensive plays deep in the hole and with one knee on the ground. Pope did that without fail as a freshman for Childersburg High this year.
The young Tiger has good range, pinpoint accuracy and a strong right arm. Pope is out there on the field for a baseball purpose.
“I’m always trying to make a play,” the 15-year-old Pope said. “I’m high intensity and tuned into the game.”
But in one particular outing this spring, Pope gave everything he had despite a shooting twinge and a pain in his hand. On the road in the 3A state baseball playoffs, Pope came through with three base hits while playing with a broken thumb.
Pope sacrificed for his team, and he delivered in the postseason clutch. He stroked three singles for the Tigers, belting two fastballs and one curveball for hits.
“It was a weird feeling,” Pope said. “I focused. I just wanted to win and compete.”
Pope did that countless times during his freshman varsity season for Childersburg. Pope also led the Tigers to a big fat 10-6 win over the Vincent Yellow Jackets as well in regular-season play.
With his 30-ounce bat, Pope ripped a two-RBI single for Childersburg. Pope was an instigator, a motivator and a leader even as a ninth-grade baseball player for the Tigers.
“Tyler is hard-nosed, and he gets dirty,” Childersburg coach Will Donahoo said. “Tyler gives everything he has. He comes early and stays late. He has character, and he’d run through a brick wall if he had to.”
Pope would also pitch, and he did for Childersburg last season. Pope stepped on the mound for 21⅓ innings.
He twirled the ball for a hot-blooded 3.50 earned run average for the Tigers. Pope struck out 17 batters on the season.
A few months later, Pope is now a Childersburg sophomore, and his baseball future is sun-baked bright for the Tigers.
“I have a baseball IQ, and I love the game,” Pope said. “I do drills every day, and I want to play at the next level.”
That is not impossible for Childersburg’s Tyler Pope. He has got some obvious baseball swag and some skills.