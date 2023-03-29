Prep baseball: Munford's Tanner Smith soaks up fun of a perfect game

When he stepped on the pitching mound in the bottom of the first inning, Munford right-hander Tanner Smith had no idea he was about to make history.
Smith thought it was just another baseball game, but it wasn’t. Before the five-inning, mercy rule contest was in the record book, Smith would have his finest hour or so on any baseball diamond.
What Smith did Monday afternoon was throw a perfect game against the Talladega Tigers on the road, with Munford winning 22-0. The 6-foot-4 Smith had never felt like this before.
“This feeling is once in a lifetime,” Smith said. “Practice makes perfect. I didn’t even know I had a perfect game."
Smith is just glad he’s in the Munford Lion record book, as of now.
“This is the first year that I’ve played baseball since the eighth grade,” Smith said. “This is something that I’m going to remember the rest of my life.”
The long and lean Smith is only getting harder to hit between the white lines, too. In his record-breaking outing against Talladega, Smith threw 45 pitches and 39 of those were strikes.
He got lathered up with nine strikeouts. He was in the strike zone all afternoon.
“He threw just six balls,” Munford head coach Derek Stephens said. “Tanner was getting outs with three pitches. He didn’t walk anybody, and he kept Talladega off balance.”
Lions senior catcher Connor Fisher was soaking up the history and the strikes, as well.
“Tanner was painting the corners, and I was catching a bunch of strikes,” Fisher said. “He was throwing fastballs and curveballs, and Tanner let his defense work (behind him).”
The Lions were air-tight in the field. Munford dotted their i’s with some picturesque defense with sophomore right fielder Lathan Stephens, sophomore shortstop Jonathan Ponder and freshman second baseman B.J. Anderson.
Tanner Smith would hurl his pitching record to 3-1 in the interim and drop his earned run average to 1.00. The Lions hitters put the ball in play, too, against Talladega.
Munford scored 22 runs on 12 hits against the Tigers. Three MHS players - Anderson, Fisher and Mason Brewer - drove in three runs each.
Anderson went 3-for-5 on the day, and Brewer tripled. The Munford Lions also got a double, a single and one RBI from Lathan Stephens.
