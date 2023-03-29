 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Munford's Tanner Smith soaks up fun of a perfect game

Tanner Smith

Munford's Tanner Smith threw a perfect game Monday against Talladega.

 Courtesy photo

When he stepped on the pitching mound in the bottom of the first inning, Munford right-hander Tanner Smith had no idea he was about to make history.

Smith thought it was just another baseball game, but it wasn’t. Before the five-inning, mercy rule contest was in the record book, Smith would have his finest hour or so on any baseball diamond.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.