Prep baseball: Munford celebrates another county championship

MUNFORD — Some people have an aura and others just hope for something such as that.
Riley Brown is one of those personalities with something extra. He comes to the field to dominate.
The Munford High senior flamethrower was back to his old baseball tricks Saturday night as he fired a no-hitter in the Lions’ 3-0 shutout against the Sylacauga Aggies in the Talladega County baseball championship game.
Brown was virtually unhittable. He kept his season-long earned run average at 0.00, to go along with his 2-0 record. The 5-foot-8 Brown sat down eight Aggie batters with strikeouts.
“I did my stuff,” Brown said. "I hit my spots, and I focused. I was throwing a fastball, a curveball and a changeup."
He was at his flashy best as Munford won its second straight county baseball championship. The Lions are 5-2 on this season, and they still have all kinds of room for improvement.
Then again, there is no better baseball team in the county than Munford High School. The tournament results say so.
“We have a lot of baseball talent,” Munford High head coach Derek Stephens said. "We have guys who have been there before. We make plays in the field, and we get good pitching."
The Lions also knocked off Childersburg, 4-1 in the county tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon at the Munford High field. Junior pitcher Alex Petty of MHS threw a two-hitter over four innings for the win.
But Petty and the Lions still needed three innings of scoreless relief work from freshman hurler B.J. Anderson. He claimed the save and did not allow a hit or a run in his relief stint.
“We have chemistry and discipline. We felt good, and we came out and worked hard,” Lions senior shortstop Jonathan Ponder said.
In Munford’s last two games of the county baseball tournament last weekend, Ponder did his part with a 5-for-7 stretch with one double, four singles and two RBIs.
Ponder also scored six runs in just the last two Munford games in the county championship run.
And Riley Brown, the strike-throwing machine for the Lions, capped it all off with his no-hit masterpiece against Sylacauga High in the tournament finale.
“Riley is built for this,” Ponder said. "He wasn’t nervous. He was throwing hard, and Riley was dominant."
