Prep baseball: Gooden rips RBI single, but Woodland tops Talladega

TALLADEGA — By no means is Darius Gooden ready to throw in the towel.
Gooden is a sophomore third baseman for the winless Talladega High baseball team. He is still proud to put on his uniform for the Tigers, however.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
TALLADEGA — By no means is Darius Gooden ready to throw in the towel.
Gooden is a sophomore third baseman for the winless Talladega High baseball team. He is still proud to put on his uniform for the Tigers, however.
“I’m going to keep playing until we win,” Gooden said. “Sometimes we’re just scared to put our glove in the dirt.”
Gooden certainly knows he’s tired of losing. With a 21-5 loss to the Woodland Bobcats Monday afternoon at the Talladega baseball complex, the tough-luck Tigers fell to 0-18.
“Sometimes when we mess up, we drop our heads,” Gooden said.
But the Tigers still feel like they’re going to get there, sooner or later. Talladega is a baseball program that can win in the near future.
But as for right now, the Talladega High team has a bad case of inexperience. Out of the 28 players in the Tiger baseball program, 23 guys are underclassmen.
“We have some bright, young talent,” Talladega head coach Jeffrey Jackson said. “Some butts in the seats would motivate us. We need more community involvement.”
The Tigers showed a few signs of breaking out of the baseball doldrums, even in the defeat to Woodland. Austin Coleman and Ka’Narius White of Talladega pulled off a double-steal in the bottom of the second inning against the Bobcats.
Coleman took third, and White slid into home plate safely.
“We have some great attitudes, and we have players who love the game,” Jackson said. “We just need to make all the routine plays.”
Talladega did get a pair of first inning singles from Demontae Pointer and senior center fielder Chris Isbell. But before the Tigers would score in the game, an inning later, Woodland already had a 9-0 lead.
Woodland scored all nine runs in the top of the first inning. Bobcat sophomore Bradley Brasher opened the game with a triple to right field.
The visitors never felt threatened. After all, Talladega aided the Bobcats with 16 walks.
The free passes came in handy, too. The Bobcats left the ball yard a little bit later with a 6-14 record.
“We took advantage, and we showed some discipline at the plate,” Woodland head coach Lane Gay said. “We put the ball in play.”
The Bobcats won the game with the run rule in five innings. With a three-run rally in the fourth inning, Woodland was licking its chops with an 18-4 lead.
“We got into our rhythm, and we found our focus,” Bobcats junior first baseman Noah Waites said. “We put the ball in some good places.”
But so did Talladega, from time to time. Darius Gooden smashed an RBI single to left field for the Tigers in the fourth inning.
Gooden, the Talladega High underclassmen, also scored in the third inning on a Woodland wild pitch.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.