Prep baseball: Fayetteville routs Comer despite a Gaddis grand slam

SYLACAUGA — Give No. 14 some baseball credit.
B.B. Comer senior infielder Jai Gaddis put the ball in play like he had never done before. It might have been the perfect at-bat.
Gaddis was bearing down and basking in the glow of something pretty terrific on Comer’s senior day against the Fayetteville Wolves. In the bottom of the second inning, with the hometown faithful cheering him on, the 180-pound Gaddis put all his weight behind a mammoth inside-the-park grand slam Wednesday afternoon at the humid Comer field.
He got all of the pitch and then some. Gaddis drove the ball to the right field gap.
And the rest is senior day history, with a B.B. Comer twist.
“Jai is a good fastball hitter, and he has quick hands,” Tigers head baseball coach Stephen Strickland said after a 17-5 loss. “Jai had a good senior day.”
He made a lasting high school baseball memory, too, in his final B.B. Comer game of his prep career. Gaddis, all muscles and game day energy, gave the Tigers a momentum-shifting lead of 5-2 against the stunned Wolves.
But the Comer upset of Fayetteville never fully materialized, not even with the Gaddis grand slam and his four RBIs. The Wolves turned around, got mad and got even with the grandfather of all rallies.
Fayetteville came back with revenge in mind, and the Wolves finished with 19 hits in the comeback win over B.B. Comer in a Class 2A, Area 9 baseball game. The Wolves got with the program with 15 runs and eight hits in the last four innings of the game.
“We’re hot,” Fayetteville freshman first baseman Ethan Jones said. “We had some good approaches and some timely hits. And we weren’t making errors.”
Jones had some well-defined hacks in the game. The 6-foot-3 Jones went 4-for-5 on the afternoon with one double, three singles and four RBIs.
The Wolves kept banging away, from the third inning on. Fayetteville also ran Comer ragged with 10 stolen bases.
Senior Cadence Barrett got the running game going for the Wolves with three steals. Fayetteville kept rounding the bags, too. The Wolves got two more steals from Marlon Cook and another pair of steamy steals from freshman Brenton Cantrell.
“We put pressure on Comer to make plays,” Fayetteville head coach Matt Collier said.
The Comer defense was leaking oil all day at the ball yard. B.B. Comer threw the ball around for seven errors.
There were overthrows and underthrows. There was Comer defensive indecision, too, as well as errors under the living room rug.
“We didn’t make the routine plays,” Strickland said. “We lacked focus. Our pitch count got up, and Fayetteville had some tough outs.”
The Wolves made their intentions very clear with a rally-making two-RBI single from Ethan Jones in the bottom of the third inning. Comer still had the lead at 5-4.
But the Wolves tied the game and then took the lead for good in the fourth inning. Fayetteville deadlocked the contest 5-5 on a Comer wild pitch. Cole Hardy scored for the Wolves.
Fayetteville would also score on another Tiger wild pitch one batter later. The Wolves helped themselves to a 6-5 lead.
The Wolves would also score the next 11 runs, from the fourth inning to the top of the sixth. Cayden Roland of Fayetteville belted a two-RBI single to right field in the fourth frame.
And Fayetteville ran down the red carpet with an 8-5 lead.
In the top of the fifth, the Wolves also got a run-scoring single from Marlon Cook. Fayetteville cranked its lead out to 9-5 and more runs were readily available.
A Comer wild pitch and two Tiger infield errors sent three more runs home for the Wolves in the fifth inning. Fayetteville also got an RBI sacrifice fly from senior Brady Butler.
The Wolves have lifted their record to 18-11 overall and 6-0 in the area. Fayetteville already has clinched the Area 9 championship.
B.B. Comer has also closed out its baseball season with a 2-18 record. The Tigers have finished 2-4 in the area.