 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Brewer bashes solo homer, Munford splits with UMS-Wright

Munford-UMS Wright-bc BC071.jpg

Munford hosted UMS Wright Friday in the first round of the 4A AHSAA State Playoffs.

MUNFORD — Mason Brewer still believes in his teammates, his coaches and the Lions baseball destiny.

“We still have a great team,” Brewer, the junior center fielder for Munford, said. “We have the will and the want. We hit the ball well.”

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.