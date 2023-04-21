Prep baseball: Brewer bashes solo homer, Munford splits with UMS-Wright

MUNFORD — Mason Brewer still believes in his teammates, his coaches and the Lions baseball destiny.
“We still have a great team,” Brewer, the junior center fielder for Munford, said. “We have the will and the want. We hit the ball well.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
MUNFORD — Mason Brewer still believes in his teammates, his coaches and the Lions baseball destiny.
“We still have a great team,” Brewer, the junior center fielder for Munford, said. “We have the will and the want. We hit the ball well.”
The Lions are still alive and well in the first round of the Class 4A state baseball playoffs, too. Brewer and Munford split their first two playoff games with UMS-Wright Prep on Friday, with the Lions taking the first contest, 2-0, and the Bulldogs coming back to win the nightcap, 6-2 at the Munford baseball facility.
Both Munford and UMS-Wright Prep from Mobile will take it.
“Munford has a good baseball team, and we knew it,” Bulldogs head coach Kevin Raley said.
Munford opened the baseball series with some devastating pitching. Senior right-hander Riley Brown hurled a two-hitter with five strikeouts and three walks.
He also ate up seven innings for the Lions pitching staff.
According to Raley, the coach with the 704 career wins, “The Munford pitcher threw the breaking ball for strikes, and he spotted his fastball.”
The Lions also got some big playoff hits from Brewer and freshman second baseman B.J. Anderson in the first game of the playoff series. Anderson gave Munford a 1-0 lead with an RBI single to center field in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Brewer also rocked a solo home run to right field in the sixth inning. Brewer’s 340-foot homer increased the Lions lead to 2-0.
“I’m proud of the way we competed,” Munford head coach Derek Stephens said. “We faced some good talent, and we went toe-to-toe with them. UMS-Wright Prep is a really good team.”
The Bulldogs would rally in the second game, keeping their season alive. UMS-Wright Prep got a five-hitter from junior right-hander Alex Sherman (6-2). He struck out three, walked two and allowed only two runs in six innings.
“His slider was good, and Alex had nice velocity,” Raley said.
The Bulldogs never trailed, although the Lions did tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning on a Connor Fisher run-scoring single. But in the bottom of the fourth, USM-Wright Prep broke the game open with a four-run uprising.
The Bulldogs took a 5-1 advantage with a Parker Barraja RBI single, a Cole Blaylock two-RBI bloop single and a Munford throwing error, which netted another run for USM-Wright Prep.
“We bowed our back, and we fought them,” Bulldogs coach Kevin Raley said. “We put some hits together.”
Munford also scratched for another run with a Brown sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning in the second game. The Lions are 20-6 on the season.
UMS-Wright Prep, which has won 10 state baseball championships in their golden history, is now 20-11 on the year. The Bulldogs and Lions will play the third and final game in their state playoff series on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., weather permitting, at Munford.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.