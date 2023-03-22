Prep baseball: B.B. Comer falls to Jemison in wood bat tourney

SYLACAUGA — The Jemison Panthers were everything that B.B. Comer wishes it was, including sure-handed.
Comer committed five fielding errors. The Tigers wild-pitched two runs home, and the Comer pitchers hit four batters.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
SYLACAUGA — The Jemison Panthers were everything that B.B. Comer wishes it was, including sure-handed.
Comer committed five fielding errors. The Tigers wild-pitched two runs home, and the Comer pitchers hit four batters.
The Tigers balked one Jemison base runner over, as well.
All of that misery amounted to a 15-1 Comer setback to Jemison in the Sylacauga Spring Break Wood Bat Baseball Tournament on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers just about had a toothless day in the broiling sun.
“We struggled on defense and lacked focus. We weren’t locked in,” Comer junior first baseman Alex Cunningham said.
Now, the Tigers did get the first base hit of the day with a Gavin Vick single to center field in the top of the first inning. B.B. Comer would, however, end the afternoon with only three hits off Jemison winning pitcher Hunter Scott.
The Panther sophomore walked nobody and struck out five.
“We threw strikes, and we did the job. We gave it everything we had,” Panthers head baseball coach Phillip Easterling said.
Jemison outhit Comer, 13-3. The Panthers also scored in the first four innings of the game.
It was always rally time for the Panthers as they pushed in four runs in the first inning, with five more runs in the second inning and one run in the bottom of the third.
The Jemison baseball bashers had a five-run inning in the fourth, as well. Lane Pate, the senior first baseman for the Panthers, was perfect in the batter’s box.
He went 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Every one of Pate’s hits were singles.
“I saw the ball well, and I tried to hit it to the right side. We battled, and we moved runners over,” Pate said.
The Panthers made solid contact invariably as Danny Flores doubled in a run for a 12-1 Jemison lead in the fourth inning. Pate also singled to center field, and Flores touched home for the Panthers’ 13th run of the tournament game.
Jemison also scored its 14th run on a groundout. Panther junior Sammy Delgado then gave his team a 15-1 advantage on an RBI double to center field.
B.B. Comer scrounged for a run in the fourth inning, too. The Tigers scored their only run of the game with a Raelon Sims single, a Jemison two-base throwing error and a Noah Wimmer RBI sacrifice fly.
Caiden Brown of Comer also guided a single to center field in the fourth inning. But the Tigers made a few too many errors to win the game.
“We weren’t making the routine plays (on defense). We couldn’t get into a rhythm, and Jemison sucked the energy out of us,” B.B. Comer head coach Stephen Strickland said.
The Tigers have dropped to 2-12, and the Jemison Panthers have inched ahead to 5-7.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.