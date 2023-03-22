 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: B.B. Comer falls to Jemison in wood bat tourney

bb comer v jemison baseball 009 tw.jpg

B.B. Comer's Sims gets a hit against Jemison on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — The Jemison Panthers were everything that B.B. Comer wishes it was, including sure-handed.

Comer committed five fielding errors. The Tigers wild-pitched two runs home, and the Comer pitchers hit four batters.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.