Pell City unable to retake lead in late surge against John Carroll

PELL CITY — Pell City senior Baylor Smith caught fire late, sinking three 3-pointers in less than two minutes to help the Panthers close the gap in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 60-57 loss to John Carroll Catholic.
“Very proud of how we didn’t give up or hang our heads,” Pell City coach Jeff Smith said. “Very proud of the effort, there was no doubt about it. They competed hard.”
John Carroll led by 15 points before Smith drained his first 3-pointer with 50 seconds left in the third quarter to end a five-minute scoring drought for the Panthers (16-9)
Smith connected from beyond the arc again with 1.5 seconds left in the quarter. He then drilled another deep shot with 7:11 remaining in the game.
John Carroll’s Aaron Malpass responded with a 3-pointer of his own, but the Panthers followed that up with a 9-0 run over the next three minutes to cut John Carroll’s deficit back down to two points for the first time since the opening minute of the second quarter.
“Baylor started making some shots,” Smith said. “We just seem to, when your offense sees that ball go in the hole, that is a shot of adrenaline.”
The home crowd erupted into a frenzy when Pell City blocked a shot with 3:40 left in the game to retake possession with a chance to take the lead, but John Carroll scored next with 3:18 left in the game.
From there, the visitors added three more points as Pell City’s shots clanged harmlessly off the rim again and again.
Senior Evan Watson drilled a 3-pointer with 9.4 seconds to cut the deficit back down to three points. Pell City fouled after John Carroll inbounded successfully, forcing the Cavaliers to throw it back in with 5.5 seconds left.
The player catching the inbounds pass had a foot on the line, and Pell City took back over with 3.8 seconds left to play. Watson got the ball, streaked up the visitor’s side of the court, and released a shot two steps past half court, which bounced off first the front, then the back end of the rim before launching off to the side to seal Panther’s loss.
The Pell City coach said he didn’t communicate his vision properly during the timeout ahead of the game’s final play. Smith said that while everyone began the play in the right spot, the execution wasn’t quite there.
“They deserve the credit for Evan even getting a shot,” Smith said. “I didn’t do a good job on that.”
What to know
— Pell City senior MJ McCluney paced the Panthers with 13 points. Fellow seniors Smith and Watson finished second and third, respectively, with 11 and nine points.
— John Carroll junior Kalib Thomas finished with a game-high 20 points. He was joined in double figures by KJ Beck (18 points) and Malpass (12).
— The game was tied at 19 at the end of the first quarter, but John Carroll opened things up with a 7-0 run. Pell City’s offense struggled to settle back into a groove for the remainder of the half.
Who said
— Smith on the fans: “The fans, the Panther Pit was really rocking when they see we started making shots. So that energy level and believing we could come back and win, making shots makes you believe.”
— Smith on the focus of the team in between now and the area tournament next week: “We’re trying just to improve on what we’ve been doing all year. That is hopefully playing better defense and being able to help each other on that.”
Next up
— Pell will close out the regular season with a trip to Mortimer Jordan on Thursday and a home game against Ashville on Saturday.