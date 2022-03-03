Pell City senior shines in loss to Hewitt-Trussville

PELL CITY — Pell City senior Saylor Richard warned her coach that she had likely broken some fingers during the first few minutes of the second half of Thursday’s 9-2 loss to No. 2 7A Hewitt-Trussville.
Well, warning isn’t quite right. It was more of a passing comment. Richard certainly didn’t plan to leave the game due to the injury, and if it slowed her down at all, the senior didn’t show it. In fact, within 20 seconds of mentioning the injury, Richard dribbled the ball between two defenders to score her second goal.
“Oh my gosh, she is phenomenal,” Pell City coach Amanda Elliott said. “I can stick her anywhere on the field. I can count on her to score when I stick her up at the top. It is going to be tough next year when she is not here.”
Richard’s goal was one of three shots on goal she put up in the opening five minutes of the second half.
She also found the back of the net in the fourth minute of the game after she fought through multiple defenders to attempt a shot from roughly 50 yards away. The Hewitt-Trussville keeper came up to grab the ball only to watch it bounce into the turf five yards in front of her before soaring over her head and into the net.
“Because she has such a good leg on her, we will let her either shoot from kickoff or shoot from out there, and that one just got a good bounce on it,” Elliott said.
For a moment, the Panthers held a 1-0 lead.
Trussville’s players didn’t seem too thrilled with that, and it showed as the Huskies found the back of the net three different times in the next three minutes to take a 3-1 lead.
“I told the girls, if they play with the tenacity and the aggressiveness that they played with tonight, I think the rest of the season is going to look pretty good,” Elliott said. “We just gotta bring what we learned from these games to our other games.”
What to know
—Trussville is the fourth 7A school the Panthers have played only nine games into the season. Pell City is actually 0-2-2 in those contests, which is fine for Pell City’s first-year coach. Elliott said she scheduled these games so the Panthers could improve as much as possible early in the season against the best competition around.
— Elliott decided to switch up the lineup a bit on Thursday night which included starting backup keeper Jahzara Elm, who hasn’t played organized soccer since middle school. While she gave up seven goals, Elm looked like anything but a backup as she finished with 10 saves on the night.
— Trussville certainly kept Pell City’s keepers busy. The Huskies finished the game with 25 shots on goal compared to only four from Pell City.
— Trussville senior Julia Farris finished the game with a first-half hat trick to lead all scorers. Junior Taylor Thomas scored twice for the Huskies in the victory.
— Trussville freshman Libby Armstrong only scored once, but it will likely be a goal that her teammates remember for quite some time as it fulfills a bet coach Lauren Wooten made with her team three years ago. Back then, Wooten watched an opponent score in the first 25 seconds, so she promised her players that she would take them to Japanese steakhouse Konomi if they ever scored a goal within 25 seconds of a kickoff. Armstrong’s goal appeared to occur exactly 24 seconds after Trussville scored its first goal to even the game at 1-1.
Who said
— Elliott on Elm’s performance: “Her attitude is just infectious and I knew she was going to work hard and she has come out and done everything we can ask of her.”
— Wooten on defending Richard: “We changed defensively a little bit in the second half to make sure we were putting more pressure on her, and so we did know going into the game that she was a strong player, but I don’t think we anticipated the strength of her shot from 55 yards out which is incredible."
Next up
— Pell City hosts Oxford on Monday at 5:30 p.m.