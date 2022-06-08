Pell City senior earns Superstate honors

Pell City senior Saylor Richard’s heroic efforts were on full display all season long.
The Panther’s 2022 offensive MVP didn’t wear a cape, but she did an incredible Hulk impersonation when she guided the Panthers to a 10-0 win at Leeds on March 8, less than a week after she broke three knuckles on her right hand. Against the Greenwave, she sported a cast wrapped in a towel which was in turn covered in green athletic tape.
The result was a fist that looked more like a green club bigger than Richard’s head.
“I just didn’t think I would ever need my hand in soccer so what was the point,” Richard said. “I mean I’ve played on a broken ankle. … I guess during games I don’t realize I’m in pain that much.”
Richard’s never-quit attitude helped her find the back of the net a team-high 30 times despite the fact she split time between center back and forward. That success landed her a place on the Super All-State Second Team, composed of the best female soccer players in the state regardless of classification. Richard also earned First-Team honors for Class 6A.
“A player like that only comes around every now and then,” Pell City coach Amanda Elliott said. “We have several girls that I think are going to step up and do a pretty good job filling those holes, but I don’t think there will ever be another Saylor Richard.”
Speaking of which, the two girls most likely to step into Richard’s shoes next season, junior Kristin Kurzejeski and sophomore Mattilyn Grace Osborne, represented the Panthers on the Class 6A Second Team.
Kurzejeski was named the team’s 2022 Defensive MVP after she averaged more than 10 takeaways per game. However, MVP honors were far from Kurzejeski’s mind when the season started because she’d never played defense before she was thrown in as the left center back during her first game.
“She’s back there ‘Saylor I don’t know what I’m doing,’” Richard said. “‘I was like look Kuz I wasn’t a defender when I started playing soccer, I wasn’t a defender when I came to high school. I got you.’ I love Kristin back there. I would not move her anywhere else.”
Osborne finished the season with 10 goals and a team-high 11 assists. She also is tied for the most assists in a single game in program history with five.
“She is probably faster than Saylor, just not as mature on the field yet,” Elliott said. “She plays on the midfield for us. She is another one of those players that I could really stick anywhere I need her. I really do see her stepping into the role that Saylor has been playing and stepping up big for us.”
Of course, the list of accomplishments Richard leaves behind is long. The senior became the first player in the program’s history to receive the PCHS Women’s Soccer Golden Ball after she earned offensive MVP (2021), defensive MVP and team captain honors during her career.
She owns the all-time school record for most goals scored in a single game (seven). She challenged that very record this season when she scored five in the second half of a 7-5 loss against Springville on Feb. 28. The Panthers trailed 4-0 during halftime of that match before Elliott moved Richard up from center back to forward.
“Just the fact that I could put her up there and she could get that much done in a short amount of time is fun to watch,” Elliott said.
That sort of dominance wasn’t lost on opposing coaches. Elliott said Pell City’s opponents weren’t shy with their praise.
“Other coaches, when we played their teams, they would say things like ‘wow that No. 4 she’s something special’ or ‘that No. 4 she is fun to watch,’” Elliott said.
Richard said that level of respect meant a lot to her this season, but it all pales compared to the impact Elliott had in her first year in charge of the Panthers.
The departing senior said Elliott completely changed her outlook on the program’s future, and she helped Richard feel truly connected with her teammates in ways she hasn’t always felt in the past.
“I’m just really excited that that’s how I got to end my senior year with a really good team, a really good coach,” Richard said. “I’m just really thankful that all the hard work went into it to get us where we were.”
Richard is committed to continue her career at West Alabama in the fall, but a part of her will remain with the Panthers.
“I really do wish I could take like a covid year and come back and play again,” Richard said. “I feel like we started something that I don’t get to finish, but I feel like the girls behind me are going to do a good job.”