Pell City rides dominant pitching into second round of regional play

ALBERTVILLE — Pell City was on the wrong side of two outs early in the second inning, but the Panthers managed to score five runs any way to secure a 5-1 win over Shades Valley in the first elimination game of the Class 6A East Regional on Tuesday afternoon.
“We got some work that we got to do as far as leaving our baserunners on today,” Pell City coach Brittany Gillison said. “Our pitchers are doing a great job, and our defense has been pretty solid. But we just got to work on stringing some of those hits together and getting some of those runners across the plate. I think the first game today, we left 10 runners on against Chelsea… probably close to 10 in that one.”
The Panthers dropped into the consolation bracket right away after dropping their opening contest 2-1 to Chelsea, but Pell City looked like a team more than capable of making some noise when it faced off with Shades Valley.
The Panthers finished the game with nine hits, although five came in the second inning alone. Pell City senior Evi Edwards recorded a game-high three hits and took first after getting hit during her only other plate appearance.
“She plays first base for us,” Gillison said. “Evi is our four-hole hitter, and she did a great job coming in and getting multiple hits.”
Pell City leadoff hitter Madeline Houk (two hits) was the only other Panther to record multiple hits in the victory, which preserved the team’s season for at least one more game.
While the Panthers were inconsistent at the plate on Tuesday, they were anything but inside the circle.
Starting pitcher Katlyan Dulaney struck out three of the first six Shades Valley batters to avoid giving up a hit in the first two innings. Then with a sizable lead, Gillison decided to pull the senior early in favor of sophomore Paige McMurrey who struck out the first three batters she faced.
The sophomore later gave up two hits in the sixth inning, which Shades Valley used to score its only run. McMurrey finished the game allowing only two hits after striking out seven of 17 batters faced.
The Panthers will attempt to stave off elimination again when they return to the circle at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
“We definitely have depth in pitching, so that has been nice in giving our kids a break and not relying on one all the time,” Gillison said. “So hopefully, that will help us go far tomorrow.”