Pell City quarterback battles continues as Panthers roar past Talladega

PELL CITY — After an inconsistent start to the season, Pell City’s offense finally shifted into gear on Friday night, thanks in large part to Kentrell Borden’s three-touchdown effort in a 55-21 win over Talladega on homecoming night.
“That was one of the plans for this week was to get him some touches,” Pell City coach Wayne Lee said. “We had to get him some touches. … We put him in the backfield and got him some touches, some speed sweeps, and stuff. That will be a continuation right there of getting him some touches.”
Borden finished with three carries for 25 yards and two scores. He also hauled in four passes for 48 yards and an additional touchdown.
Pell City (1-2) again used multiple quarterbacks Friday. Starter Baylor Smith completed 12 of 15 passes for 101 yards. Smith also rushed once for 14 yards.
Pell City receiver Caleb Groce completed three of four passes for 48 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball five times for 39 yards and finished with three receptions for 28 yards.
Lee was happy with both players, but the Panthers coach said he doesn’t want them to split time forever. Eventually, one of them needs to win the job.
“Baylor, first two drives put us in the end zone,” Lee said. “Really controlled the offense and stuff like that. And Caleb makes you defend the whole field. He can run it, he can throw it still, too. … Caleb really stretches the field for us.”
Four to know
—Talladega’s defense forced the Panthers to go for it on fourth down three times on the first three drives. Twice Pell City faced fourth-and-one, and once the Panthers needed nine yards. Each time Pell City picked it up, and all three drives resulted in touchdowns.
—Pell City’s offense played only three snaps in the third quarter after junior Carlos Herring scored two non-offensive touchdowns. First, he returned an interception 45 yards. Then he returned a kickoff he initially bobbled 83 yards.
—Talladega’s own quarterback duo of Malik Williams and Kenneth Jackson was forced out of the game in the second half. Williams passed the team’s concussion protocol, but Talladega coach Shannon Felder said he sidelined Williams out of an abundance of caution. The Tigers' coach said Jackson appeared to suffer a fracture around his ankle as he extended the ball across the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The injuries forced third-stringer Jaidin Wells into the game late. He completed his only pass to Tayshaun Philips for a 76-yard touchdown. Philips almost scored a non-offensive touchdown of his own when he returned an interception 47 yards.
—Talladega punter Jackson Burel proved to be a weapon for the Tigers on Friday. He averaged 35.8 yards on four attempts, although his first kick proved to be his best. He sent that one 45 yards downfield, although the Tigers could not stop it from rolling into the end zone for a touchback.
Who said
—Lee on Herring: “That is the second kickoff of the year he has taken back. It is huge. Carlos is a heck of a player. He is just a junior, I mean, the kid can flat out play right there.”
—Felder on Wells’ big play: “He has played quarterback before, and he made a good read and made a good pass. We just got to continue to work hard and get better.”
Next up
—Pell City will travel to Oxford on Friday. Talladega (0-4) travels to Holtville on Friday.