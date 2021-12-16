Pell City hires Hall of Fame football coach Steve Mask

PELL CITY — Championship-winning football coach Steve Mask says he was looking for a change, and Pell City High School was it.
So, Mask is headed to town to coach the Panthers. The Pell City Board of Education approved the hiring of the former St. Paul's coach Thursday morning as head football coach and athletics director.
Mask, 65, resigned from St. Paul's in November after winning four state championships in 10 years.
“The opportunity presented itself,” Mask said. “We had a great run at St. Paul’s. Sometimes you need your battery recharged a little bit. I was looking for a change and this presented itself.”
Mask will replace Wayne Lee as Pell City head coach.
Mask led the Saints to a 110-25 record, which included a 29-6 record in the postseason. Mask led St. Paul's to Class 5A state championships in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020. Mask and the Saints finished 8-4 in 2021.
Mask takes over a Pell City program that has not had a winning season or reached the playoff since 2017. Mask said the leadership at Pell City played a major role in making this opportunity he wanted to pursue. He credited Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin and Acting Pell City Principal Richard Garris for being "committed to having a winning program.”
“I think in this time if everybody is not on the same page from the administration level to the head coach level then it’s going to be an issue," Mask said. "They are committed to having a great program and they are willing to do what it takes to have a great program.”
Mask takes over a Pell City program that competes in one of the toughest regions in the state with Clay Chalkville, Pinson Valley, Oxford, Shades Valley, Huffman and Center Point all in 6A, Region 6. The last three 6A state champions are in the region with Clay Chalkville, Oxford and Pinson Valley. Mask said he expects Pell City to get the level of those programs.
“There is no reason why we can’t compete at that level, too," Mask said. "Obviously, Clay Chalkville speaks for itself, Pinson Valley speaks for itself, Oxford speaks for itself, but we want Pell City to speak for itself, too. The thing is you have to raise expectations of what you want to get done and get it done. The expectations is all it’s about.”
Mask said his goal is to produce a product on the field that everybody in Pell City can be proud of.
“That’s our expectation to be the best we can be,” Mask said. “Part of my philosophy is average players have to play good, your good players have to play great, and your great players have to play great all the time. That’s the expectation that we have. We think it’s going to be good.”
Mask said his vision for the program is to have Pell City in contention to play for a state championship every year, but he knows that will not happen overnight.
“It’s baby steps along the way,” Mask said. “You are not just going to walk in and tell everybody that we are getting ready to play for a state championship. You have to take baby steps to get there, sometimes you have to take giant steps to get there. That’s the expectation.”
The veteran coach planned to talk to the athletes at Pell City after the board meeting Thursday.
“We can talk about all these things we want to do but the bottom line is we have to get the relationships going with the kids,” he said. “If you get the kids to buy into what you are doing and you have to do a pretty good selling job in this day in age. If you get the kids to buy in, you have a pretty good chance.”