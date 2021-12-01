Pell City head football coach Wayne Lee announces retirement

PELL CITY — Pell City head football coach Wayne Lee announced on Wednesday that he will retire at the end of the school year. Lee has spent 34 years in education.
“It just felt like the time was right,” Lee said. “I’m looking forward to it. I hope that I’m still young enough that I feel pretty good that I can relax and do some things other than being a head football coach. I’ve enjoyed every day of it. I’m sure that I’m going to miss it and I’m not sure what I’m going to do right now. I can’t sit here and tell you that I’m never going to coach again. I’m not pursuing anything right now. We are talking on the day that I announced my retirement, so I don’t know what the future is going to hold.”
For Lee, the thought of retirement is something that he has been thinking about for a while. Lee said coaching in a pandemic played a role in his decision to call it a career.
“Me and my wife (Jennifer Lee) have been talking about this for some months,” Lee said. “For 34 years, I have been against excuses, and I have told my kids that we don’t make excuses. I guess you can call us coaches control freaks, we have been in control of everything that happens with our programs. COVID just kicked it so much out of line. Yes, it was two years, but for a lot of us coaches it wore on us like 10. It felt right.”
Lee has spent the last 12 years at Pell City. He has been the head football coach the last four years. Lee went 12-28 in four seasons at the helm. Lee went 52-56 at Pinson Valley in 10 seasons at Pinson Valley.
“I have been here 12 years and I have enjoyed every day of it,” Lee said. “I have the people, the community and the administration. I have several different people in administration, and they have been so good to me. They have been so helpful, anything that we have ever needed they tried to help us get it. I appreciate all of them that were here when I was here. They took care of me and kept me out of trouble.”
Even though Lee will no longer lead the Panthers on the field on Friday nights that doesn’t mean he will stop supporting them.
“I’ll be Pell City’s No.1 fan,” Lee said. “Both of my kids graduated from high school here. I won’t be coaching any more, but I’ll be a Pell City fan.”
In 34 years of coaching Lee said he has seen the game of football evolve.
“When I first got into this I was coaching at a place where we ran the wishbone and the team we played against ran the I-formation,” Lee said. “Watching it move on to the spread and throwing it 80 times a game. The way stuff is going now you are starting to see spread options come back around. Watching the full circle go around has been pretty neat.”
Lee said the fondest memories that he will hold on to throughout his career are the relationships that he built with his players.
The proud thing is getting the call back from kids saying that they are getting married or that they are having a kid,” Lee said. “Tell me that they are taking a job here or they are doing this right here. It’s about wins and losses, but your most happy times are hearing from your kids when they have done something good.”