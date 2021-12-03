Pell City girls use 'textbook' first quarter to overwhelm Lincoln

PELL CITY — With 3:14 left in the first quarter, Pell City junior Victoria Winslett intercepted a Lincoln pass and finished the play with a layup she could probably make in her sleep.
It was Lincoln’s third consecutive possession to end with Pell City recording a steal at the half-court line. The Panthers made all three subsequent shots, and pretty much everything else that happened in the first half, look effortless in Thursday night’s 70-19 victory over the Golden Bears.
“That first quarter was about as good of a quarter as we can (play),” Pell City coach Jennifer Lee said. “I mean they attacked the goal, they made the pass to the open player, they got their feet set, they didn’t rush their shots. I mean it was textbook.”
Winslett scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the opening quarter. Sophomore Reagan Tarver (13 points) was the only other Panther to finish in double figures. However, nine Pell City (7-2) players finished with points, and seven of those girls finished with at least six.
Jaycee Woods paced the Golden Bears with 12 points.
Next up
— Lincoln hosts St. Clair County on Tuesday night at 6.
— Pell City hosts Mortimer Jordan on Friday night at 6.