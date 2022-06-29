Pell City football coach planning to raise expectations

PELL CITY — Pell City football coach Steve Mask originally interviewed to be the Panthers’ head coach 11 years ago.
As it turns out, the fit was perfect, but the timing was off by a decade. So Mask's head coaching career took a 10-year detour at St. Paul’s where he led the Saints to a 110-25 record and four state championships.
“It was just such a magical ride and a lot of hard work,” Mask said. “The trust thing was the biggest thing and counting on each other to be there, and they knew they could count on me, and I knew I could count on them.”
Forging that same level of trust among the Panthers will be crucial if Mask is going to help the Panthers secure their first winning season since 2017.
“The biggest difference is, to be quite honest with you, is these kids have got to learn to hold each other accountable. … And then think that they can win,” Mask said. “Winning is a mindset. If you don’t believe you can win, you’re going to have a hard time winning.”
Of course, learning how to win won’t happen overnight. It’s probably something the Panthers will have to learn on Friday nights this fall.
“I think confidence has a lot to do with that. …. (Also) knowing how to win is by being there, not necessarily winning the game, but being in a situation to where you could have won the game,” Mask said. “Sometimes, you are going to get beat.”
The Panthers' coach doesn’t have to look too far in the rearview to find the perfect example to illustrate his point. In the second round last season, Mask said St. Paul’s trailed Pike Road by five points with maybe 3.5 minutes left in the game.
The Saints could not score the go-ahead touchdown, but they did manage to drive down to the Pike Road seven-yard-line. Mask said his old team would never have been able to put themselves in that position if they didn’t know how to win.
So the first step with the Panthers will be to remain competitive against the tough competition to come, a task that won’t be easy in Class 6A, Region 6. Three of Pell City’s six region opponents, including Clay-Chalkville, Oxford and Pinson Valley, have combined to hoist the Class 6A state championship in each of the last five seasons.
“It starts with Clay-Chalkville they’re the standard,” Mask said. “And Oxford isn’t very far behind them, Pinson isn’t very far behind. … It is time for us to figure out how to win.”
Pell City only practiced five or six days during the spring, so Mask said he’s still trying to figure out where players will best fit on the field at this point.
“What I wanted out of spring was to find the kids that I thought had enough athletic ability to play at the 6A level,” Mask said. “And the other side of the coin was kids that wanted to play at the 6A level. I think you have to raise the expectations to meet the expectations, and that is our biggest thing. We are trying to raise their expectations of where we want to go.”
Mask will run the defense himself, and he plans to utilize a completely different offense this season than the Panthers operated in the past.
“I’m a big believer in running the football,” Mask said. “It may seem old school, but if you go back and look at the teams that are successful year in and year out, I use Thompson as an example. Everybody thinks Thompson throws all the yards. Thompson runs the football. When Hoover was winning, they were running the football. When St. Pauls was winning, we were running the football.”
While the championship-winning coach is leaning into his experience at St. Paul’s, Mask acknowledged his first year at Pell City would be different than his first year leading the Saints.
At St. Paul's, Mask moved up from a coordinator position into the head coach’s chair. He knew most of the players and their strengths well ahead of time.
Perhaps just as importantly, those players knew his system. Mask didn’t have to teach them a brand new playbook.
The idea of starting over is an exciting prospect to Mask, but it is one he knows will come with plenty of obstacles.
“It is scary to some degree, but I think anytime you get into coaching, you’re always looking for a challenge,” Mask said. “Whether it is inheriting a program that has won a lot or one that has struggled a little bit. The ultimate goal wherever you go is you want to leave somewhere that is better than it was when you got there.”