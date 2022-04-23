Pell City defeats Mortimer Jordan 7-6 to advance to the second round

PELL CITY — Pell City head coach David Collins appreciated the kind of competitive character his team showed in rallying to win a state playoff baseball series this weekend.
Pell City beat Mortimer Jordan 7-6 in eight innings Saturday in a winner-take-all game in their first-round Class 6A best-of-3 series.
The Panthers dropped the first game 3-1 on Friday before winning the nightcap 12-5.
"I think we were pretty comfortable because we were in the same situation with Springville,” Collins said. "That prepared us for this scenario. We had a good idea of what they were going to throw on the mound. We know that those guys are really good pitchers. We had a game plan, and we went out and executed. The players made great plays. Big-time players make big time plays in big games.”
Daniel Cain was one of the big-time players who stepped up for Pell City on Saturday. With the score tied 6-6 all in the eighth, Cain hit an RBI double which turned out to be the game-winning hit.
“I just told myself to be calm and collective,” Cain said. “He threw me one where I liked, and I just made good contact with it. I was very proud of it.”
Cain also earned the pitching win for the Panthers. He gave up two runs in the seventh inning to tie the game, but he shut down the Blues Devils to seal the win.
“Daniel has to be one of the toughest kids in the school, and he is definitely one of the tougher guys on the team,” Collins said. “He’s the guy in Game 3 that we want the ball in his hands on the mound. He has started to swing it well for us this year. He has confidence at the plate. He just got a pitch up in the zone and he drove it.”
The Panthers trailed 4-1 in the sixth inning, but they were able to get back into the game thanks to senior Nick Wilson. The Lawson State signee hit a three-run home run off Alabama signee Austin Morris to tie the game 4-4.
“The guys in front of me got on and did their job,” Wilson said. “It was a 1-0 count; I got a high fast ball and that’s the pitch that I wanted. I swung at it and got a hold of it.”
William Perry gave the Panthers the lead as he hit an RBI single to put the Panthers up 5-4.
In the seventh, the Panthers added another run as Tait Nunnally hit an RBI single to increase the lead to 6-4.
Mortimer Jordan tied the game 6-6 in the seventh, with Wade Penny hitting an RBI double and Logan Duffner following with a sacrifice fly.
The Panthers didn’t get rattled, and in the eighth inning with two out and a runner on second, Cain doubled home the winning run.
“I couldn’t be any prouder of the kids,” Collins said. “They never quit. We were backed into a corner a few times there and we never really got down. We had great senior leadership in the dugout driving us and keeping our head on straight. Survive and advance, that's all that you can do."