Panthers excited about being back in baseball playoffs

Pell City High School’s baseball team will travel to take on Mortimer Jordan in the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Class 6A playoffs on Friday. The first game of the series is set for 4:30 p.m.
For the Panthers, this is their first time making the playoffs since 2019. First-year head coach David Collins is elated that his team accomplished one of their goals but he can tell that they are not content with just making the playoffs.
“It’s exciting,” Collins said. “The group has never been to the playoffs because of the COVID year and not making it last year. They are really excited about this being their first year. This week of practice I don’t think that they are satisfied. I think that they are excited about the opportunity but they are not satisfied with just being there; they want to go out there and perform.”
Pell City may not have experience in the actual postseason, but their last few games had a playoff feel. The Panthers defeated Springville in their last area series of the season to clinch a playoff berth. The Panthers went on the road to defeat Springville 8-4. Pell City then clinched a playoff berth with a 10-3 win over the Tigers on senior night.
“We told them before the Springville series that this is a playoff series, especially with the way the area was matchup,” Collins said. “We had to win the first two games; we couldn’t afford to lose one of them. We are battle-tested coming into this. We played some tough teams earlier in the year. We traveled to Georgia to play and we picked up some 7A teams. We should be battle-tested and should be ready for whatever we see in the playoffs.”
Mortimer Jordan enters the series with a 27-11 record. The Blue Devils are led by Alabama signee Austin Morris. The 6-foot-5 pitcher is the No. 8 right-handed pitcher in the state and the No. 19 prospect overall in the state. Morris also gets it done with the bat in his hand as he has a batting average of .331 with 39 hits, 32 RBIs, and 25 runs scored.
“Mortimer Jordan has a rich history of winning,” Collins said. “I know that they have some really good arms. I have seen some videos of them and talked to some coaches. Those arms are legit. They have the guy that’s going to Alabama and they have the left-hander. We have prepared for them all week with the type of velocity that we are going to see. They are a well-coached team. I think it’s going to be competitive baseball and it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be which team makes the least amount of mistakes.”
Collins also has faith in his pitching staff. The first-year coach believes his depth on the mound is one of Pell City's strengths this season.
“I told our team that we are built for three games because all of our guys are so similar,” Collins said. “They have done a lot better job of throwing strikes and working ahead in the county. They have believed in their stuff and that has been the big thing for us this year.”
Leadership has also been a strength for the Panthers this season. Collins lauds the way that his four leaders have played as of late. He believes the team goes as leaders go.
“Tait Nunnally is starting to come on at the plate,” Collins said. “Not that he was having that bad of a year, but he expected more out of himself. He has put in some work and really found it. Nick Wilson has been the rock in the middle of the lineup all year. The big one this year coming in is Kentrell Borden. He has some success at the plate but nothing like he’s had this year. That’s just a testament to the hard work that they have put in. They live in the cage. Baylor Smith is another senior. Every year that I have had him he just hits. Nothing too pretty but he is always going to be one of the last guys in the cage ready to hit. They are our hardest working guys and they set a great example for the younger guys and the rest of the program.”