Oxford uses big fifth inning to defeat Pell City

PELL CITY—Oxford High School’s baseball team used a five-run fifth inning to defeat rival Pell City 10-6 on Friday night. With the win, the Yellow Jackets take the best of three series with the Panthers. Oxford defeated Pell City, 11-5 in the first game of the series on Monday.
Oxford head coach Wes Brooks said the fifth inning was about his players stepping up and getting timely hits.
“That was a hinge moment and the inning before was a hinge moment where we bunted and popped it up,” Brooks said. “Sometimes it's OK to not call anything and let the guys play. We didn’t bunt or squeeze that whole inning and we scored four or five runs. Credit to the players.”
The Panthers led 6-5 going to the fifth inning. Oxford, however, would get things going in the top half of the fifth. With the bases loaded, Miguel Mitchell hit a two-run double to give the Yellow Jackets a 7-6 lead. Samuel Robertson increased Oxford’s lead to 8-6 on a ground out to the second baseman which allowed a run to score from third base. An error on a Payton Watts hit allowed a runner to score from third base to make it 9-6. Carter Johnson RBI single to centerfield gave the Yellow Jackets a 10-6 lead.
“It’s something that we have talked about all year,” Pell City head coach David Collins said. “When you play good teams, you can’t give them that big inning. We have to limit that damage to one or two runs and make some plays there. They are a good team. If you don’t make big plays in big games, you are not going to win these games.”
What to know
–Carter Johnson earned the win for the Yellow Jackets. Johnson recorded six strikeouts while allowing seven hits and five runs in four innings off the mound. Hayes Harrison threw three scoreless innings for the Yellow Jackets.
– Daniel Cain was the losing pitcher for Pell City. Cain allowed nine hits and six runs in five innings.
–Pell City scored four runs in the second inning to take a 5-4 lead. Allen Tait Nunnally provided the fireworks for the Panthers as he hit a two-run homer to give his team the lead.
– Johnson and Mitchell led the way for the Yellow Jackets with two RBIs apiece.
Who said
–Brooks on the performance of his pitchers: “We needed Carter (Johnson) to give us four strong innings and we knew that we were going to bring the lefty (Hayes Harrison) in for the last three. Once the lefty came in, I think it got in their heads because they had a lot of left-handed hitters. We had lefty on lefty matchups, and it was tough for them. On Monday, Hayden Gallaher kind of exposed some of their weakness on lefty on lefty. I think it got in their head when we went lefty.”
–Collins on Oxford left-handed pitcher Hayes Harrison: “He’s a really good player. He swings it really well at the plate and swings it really well on the mound. He’s a competitor. Coming into that part of the game, his competitiveness was pretty impressive.”
Up next
–Oxford will travel to take on Southside on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
–Pell City travels to Springville on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.