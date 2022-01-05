On the rise: Childersburg coach navigates high expectations in first year at the helm

CHILDERSBURG — When Childersburg needed a new coach this offseason, it didn't take the Tigers' leading scorer, Jada Swain, long to settle on her favorite candidate.
She wanted Childersburg middle school basketball coach Sy Butler to take the reins, and Swain wasn't shy about expressing her opinion. She told just about everyone, including Butler. In fact, Swain even emailed the principal her recommendation later that day.
"Coach Butler, he competitive, I like competitive," Swain said. "He love to run. We run a lot. We ran a lot with (former) coach (Gavin) King, but we didn't run as much, and I know that he will be hard on the girls. … I like for folks to be hard on us and push us to our full potential."
Under Butler, Childersburg (10-4) is winning by an average of 23.1 points a game this season. Only two victories were decided by less than 10 points, and both of those were won by at least seven.
It is remarkably similar to Childersburg's start last season when the Tigers went 8-4 before breaking for the holidays. That team won the early games by an average of 17.6 points per game, with only two victories decided by less than 10.
"For me, it is not surprising," Butler said. "For others, it may be. Saying hey, new coach after coming, it may, from the outside in, look surprising. But I would say they don't really know what kind of girls I have here."
In four years under King, the Tigers went 102-29, and advanced to the Final Four for the first and only times in 2019 and 2020. King's teams bookended those trips with losses in the regionals in 2018 and 2021.
That unprecedented level of success raised expectations for the Tigers' program. When Butler accepted the job at the end of June, the 2015 Childersburg graduate knew that the bar he was attempting to meet was much different than it had been for King just four years earlier.
"I was happy when coach King had success, and even though he is my friend, coming in, I knew you have to sustain that success, you have to be successful just like that," Butler said. "If I wasn't willing to accept that challenge, I wouldn't have taken the job, man. Everybody knew coming in that whoever got the job was going to be compared to King. He's had that type of success, and those of us here were glad that he did."
Setting the tone
It's arguable that King's most impressive run came last year when he guided the Tigers to the regional finals, despite starting three eighth-graders, one sophomore and a senior with zero previous starting experience.
Almost all of those girls and the girls behind them are back, so Childersburg looks fairly similar this season. However, the Tigers have benefited greatly from the return of Aubry Foy, whose parents chose to hold her out of in-person school last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In her first 12 games back, Foy averaged 9.6 points and 10.7 rebounds a game. Foy's dominance has allowed Butler to run more half-court sets than the Tigers utilized last season.
"I guess the way we're different is he is more likely, if needed to slow the game down defensively than we did, play a little more zone than we did in the time I was there," King said. "I was probably a little too stubborn to do a lot of that. I've seen them play some zone in the half-court, and so maybe they are a little more, just a little more methodical or patient than we might have been."
As much as King pushed the full-court press at times, it might have taken Butler to unlock the Tigers' full potential where that is concerned.
"I can get you in shape," Butler said, recounting his day-one promise to his new team.
At the time, the players laughed. In the practices to come, Butler is sure they shot him more than a few dirty looks as he prioritized conditioning exercises at the start.
"I promised them that (a lack of conditioning), that wouldn't be the reason why, if we didn't have success, that wouldn't be the reason why and they bought into it," Butler said.
You don't have to take the head coach at his word. Returning starters like Swain claim their endurance is way up this season.
Of course, despite a few small, subtle differences, Butler and King's approach to the sport remains incredibly similar. That isn't coincidental.
The two friends exchange ideas over the phone weekly. Furthermore, Butler always planned to lean into his players' strengths as a coach, which largely meant approaching the exact same crop of players similarly to his predecessor.
"I thought he did a really good job of throwing bodies at people, and that playing style definitely helps," Butler said. "Helps you to get out and run. I think for us, in order for us to be successful, we have to, from what I see, we have to go hard in bursts, and we have to have everybody. Everybody has to contribute in some way."
Casting a shadow
Football is probably the sport most closely associated with Butler's past, given his playing career at Birmingham Southern, but he said coaching basketball has always been his passion.
Which in turn made the moment he got the head Childersburg job something of a dream come true moment for the former Tiger.
"Just giving back to those kids that walked the same hallways that I did, it was a blessing," Butler said. "I was excited, a bit anxious, trying to fill shoes and the expectations of what it should be."
On Wednesday night, Butler and King will face off when Homewood visits at 6 p.m. Win or lose, Butler will again be compared to the man on the other side of the hardwood, and those comparisons will continue to shadow him for the rest of the season and the years to come.
"The expectations came from everywhere," Butler said. "They come from your family, they come from inside the school, they come from the fans, they come from the players. I knew it was coming. At this point, no, it is not getting old.
"People if they are happy, they will compare you to him, if they are mad they will compare you to him."
Some coaches would be annoyed with those comparisons, but Butler insists he's not. To him, that was just the job he signed up for, but that doesn't mean he doesn't hope to one day step out of King's shadow.
The man casting that shadow all the way from Homewood, Alabama, just happens to be one of Butler's biggest believers.
"You know this is his first girls coaching job, his first year," King said. "So he is going to develop each year, different ideas and the identity that he wants the program to go. You know he doesn't have any seniors on his roster, so he can pretty much take this team and mold them and play any style he wants with them, so it will be interesting to see as the years go on how he transforms it."
King expects Childersburg to continue to remain a factor in postseason play. In June, the former coach said that he believes multiple Final Four runs are possible before the current group of freshmen graduate.
It remains to be seen what level of success would prove to be enough for Butler to surpass King in the eyes of the community, but he's not in any hurry to get there.
The man who "bleeds Childersburg blue" is content to focus on the present. That means developing his players to live up to their full potential.
Besides, if he does that right then the rest will take care of itself and he will leave Childersburg in an even better place than King left it in June.
"I want to be remembered as one of the greats," Butler said. "I want to be remembered as somebody who gave it everything he had. … but I won't neglect the steps that it takes to get there.
"I want, when they think about coach Butler, what he did for this program, what he did for this school, what he did for this community. I want to be that person. I want to be somebody that future coaches, future kids, future students can look up to. Somebody that they can get motivation from, and that is all it is about leaving a mark, leaving a legacy for those behind you."