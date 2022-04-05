On the line with... Munford's Tyler Stephens

Tyler Stephens and Munford High School’s baseball team have high expectations this season. The Lions have hopes of making the Class 4A state championship series. Stephens has played a major role in Munford’s success this season. He has come up big in clutch moments for the Lions. Stephens was named the MVP of the Talladega County big school baseball tournament after getting the game-winning hit in Munford’s 3-1 win over Sylacauga.
Hitting has been a strength for Stephens this season. Last season’s Talladega County pitcher of the year has been on a tear this season. The senior is hitting .500 for the season with 21 runs scored and 17 RBIs.
Stephens has worked hard to become a better hitter, and he hopes hitting will help the Lions accomplish their team goals as well as some personal goals that he set for himself.
Stephens took a few minutes to answer questions about himself and the season.
Q: You have gotten off to a good start this season. What’s helped you perform at a high level this season at the plate?
A: I never imagined that I would be doing this good. It’s my senior year so I’m trying to grind out every at-bat that I can and help my team in every way that I can. This year has really surprised me because I have been known to struggle. I think a lot of it has to do with coaching. I have been more coachable this year and I have focused on what the coaches have been telling me. I thrive for moments like the county championship. I like being put in pressure situations like that. I want to be that guy that comes through in those moments.
Q: If you had one snack to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: Reese’s Pieces. I’m a big peanut butter fan and I like chocolate. Reese’s Pieces combines both of them.
Q: What’s one special talent you wish you had?
A: I’ve always wanted to have the ability to fly.
Q: Do you have anything you consider a good-luck charm?
A: Ninety percent of the time in my games I have a quarter and a penny in my pocket. That’s my good luck charm. It started back in travel ball. We were playing in a showcase tournament and in my first at-bat, I hit a triple. Ever since then I have been doing it.
Q: The weather is warming up. What’s your favorite spring activity besides baseball?
A: Turkey hunting. I got into turkey hunting because of my daddy. He got me into hunting and fishing. He started me out in it and I have really enjoyed it. We went one time and the turkey was gobbling. It really gives you an adrenaline rush. You have to sit there and be still. That’s my favorite springtime activity.
Q: How do you make school fun?
A: I try to go in there and make people laugh. I laugh at my buddies, but at the same time, I get my work done because that’s my main priority at school. I’m a senior so I only have six or seven weeks left. I’m trying to enjoy it because you never get to go back to high school.
Q: If you could travel anywhere you wanted, where would you go?
A: Cape Cod. That’s where a bunch of major league teams do their spring training. I would love to go out there.
Q: What is something you have learned as a senior that you did not know in previous years?
A: Don’t take your high school experience for granted because it’s really starting to hit me. I don’t get another chance at high school after this year. Don’t take your freshman, sophomore, junior year for granted. You think it’s going to last forever but it won’t. I’ve learned not to take it for granted.
Q: Why do you wear jersey No. 7?
A: It has a special meaning behind it. My pawpaw wore No. 27. My uncle and my dad wore No. 7 their whole life. To me, it’s a lucky number. Since my dad wore it and all the people before me that I respect that have set a good life example for me, so I figured I would pay them respect. I wanted to keep the tradition going and I’m pretty sure my brother will keep it going next year. It has a special meaning behind it.
Q: What are three things you couldn’t live without?
A: God, family, baseball. If I didn’t have those in my life I don’t know what I would do.