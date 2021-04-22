On the line with... Childersburg's Jordan Fomby

Jordan Fomby and Childersburg High School’s baseball team will host Ohatchee in the first round of the AHSAA Class 3A playoffs today. The first pitch for the best of three series is set for 4:30 p.m., with game two of the series following. The if-necessary game will be Saturday at noon.
For the Tigers, this is their first playoff appearance since 2016, and this will be their first time hosting a playoff series since 2014.
Fomby has played a major role in Childersburg’s success this season. The senior third baseman has .448 batting with four home runs and 14 doubles on the season. He also had 41 RBIs and 30 runs for the Tigers.
Childersburg finished the regular season with a 22-9 record. Fomby said he is elated to be part of the group that helped Childersburg get back on track after several down seasons.
Fomby took a few minutes to answer questions about himself.
Q: Do you prefer going to school five days a week or the blended schedule where you went two or three days a week?
A: I think I would rather do five days a week because I get to see my senior class and be able to talk to them for the last few weeks of school, which I haven’t been able to do really.
Q: If you had one snack to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: Peanut M&Ms.
Q: What are three things you couldn’t live without?
A: My phone, being able to go outside. I love doing activities outside. It helps me get out of a bad mood sometimes. The last things are my family and friends.
Q: What’s something that you can’t wait to do once the pandemic is over?
A: Go to the movies. We used to go to the movies a lot, and we really haven’t had a chance to go. Once things open back up, that’s what we are going to do.
Q: If you tried out for American Idol, what song would you sing?
A: I can’t sing, but I like Blinding Lights by The Weeknd.
Q: What is the first thing you look forward to after a long practice?
A: A shower. I love playing baseball, but I hate being sweaty.
Q: What’s one special talent you wish you had?
A: Super speed. I would love to be the Flash. Nobody is beating the Flash. He can run at the speed of light. You do anything that you wanted to with that type of speed.
Q: If you could choose to live anywhere in the world, where would you prefer to live?
A: Spain. I love the culture. I would love to go see an FC Barcelona game.
Q: How does it feel to have one of the most recognized principals in the state in Dr. Quinten Lee?
A: It is fun. It is hilarious to watch his videos. He tries to get a relationship with all the kids on campus, and it makes everybody feel better.
Contact LaVonte Young at lyoung@dailyhome.com Follow him on Twitter @LYoung_DHSports.