 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NW Regional: Childersburg's might run ends to Midfield — again

Childersburg vs. Midfield

Childersburg's Ja'kaleb Stone (5) works against Midfield's Antonio Pope (12).

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

HANCEVILLE — Credit Childersburg's Johnny Johnson for looking at the glass half full.

His Tigers ran into boys basketball powerhouse Midfield in Wednesday's Class 3A Northwest Regional final and lost 64-49. Last year, Childersburg advanced to the regional finals but fell to another buzzsaw, Plainview.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.