NW Regional: Childersburg's might run ends to Midfield — again

HANCEVILLE — Credit Childersburg's Johnny Johnson for looking at the glass half full.
His Tigers ran into boys basketball powerhouse Midfield in Wednesday's Class 3A Northwest Regional final and lost 64-49. Last year, Childersburg advanced to the regional finals but fell to another buzzsaw, Plainview.
Wednesday marked Childersburg's fourth loss this season to Midfield and ended a fine year at 25-6. The Tigers finished runner-up to Midfield in the Class 3A, Area 9 regular season, the Area 9 tournament and now the Northwest Regional.
"We didn't play great defense," Johnson said to open his postgame news conference. "They shot the ball well. We turned the ball over. But to get here back-to-back, that means so much to the program, to these kids, the five seniors.
"They started in the summer working. We didn't get the outcome we wanted, but I'm real proud of the guys. You finish 25-6 playing some good teams. They're a good Midfield team. I'm just proud of out guys, just being here."
It wasn't going to be easy against Midfield, a bastion of basketball success. In the past 16 years, the Patriots (24-5) have won 15 area championships, made it to the regional finals 12 times, advanced to the Final Four a total of seven times, and won four state championships.
And the Patriots started off hot. By the end of the first quarter, Midfield led 21-12 and built a second-quarter lead to as much as 15 before going into halftime up 36-23.
Childersburg made a run in the third quarter. Down 38-23, the Tigers went on a 10-0 run, getting baskets from Ja'kaleb Stone, another from Stone, one from Kordes Swain, another from Stone, and one from Isaac Marbury. That cut it to 38-33 with 4:34 to play in the period, but Midfield stopped the bleeding with three straight baskets of its own.
Midfield never led by fewer than 11 points in the final quarter.
"We wanted to be close, down five going into the fourth quarter, but they ended up making some shots," Johnson said.
For Childersburg, Swain had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Marbury had 15 points and six rebounds. Both made the all-tournament team.
"Disappointed in the outcome, but grateful that we were here. Glory to God," Swain said.
Midfield was paced by De'Marrion Baldwin's 22 points and eight rebounds. Dalvin Dawson added 14 points. Regional most valuable player Shannon Jones had 10 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Baldwin and Dawson also made the all-tournament team.
Midfield coach Courtney Jones said he respects Childersburg, and when he saw last season that his Patriots and the Tigers were both in Area 9, they might wind up playing four times. Jones’ team won the first meeting by 35 points but the next two were by four and seven points.
Jones complimented the adjustments Johnson made for the second and third meetings.
"I guess what Midfield pays me to do, and my coaching staff as well, is we continued to prepare for any given moment," he said. "We didn't want to pull some things out when we played in the area championship because we knew we would possibly see them again. So, we waited until tonight to run those things and they would have no film of them."
