Newcomer Cam Potts far from satisfied as Talladega College chases history

Talladega College point guard Cam Potts is in the middle of a historic season, but don't ask Potts to talk about it himself.
"I don't think this has been my best basketball year so far," Potts said. "I know I'm going to get back on track … I'm a very hard critic on myself. So any game, I always feel like I could do better."
The Tornadoes (13-1, with one victory by forfeit) are hoping to return to the court Thursday at Dillard after COVID-19 issues canceled or postponed the team’s last three games.
Talladega currently ranks third in the NAIA thanks in large part to the play of Potts. He leads the nation with 7.3 assists per game. Only two other players even average more than six assists per game, and both of them play at least six minutes more per game than Potts.
"I think he is the best point guard in the country. ... I mean, he literally dictates so much of what happens in the game," Talladega College coach Chris Wright said.
Averaging more than seven assists per game would put Potts at or near the very top of every collegiate leaderboard this season regardless of level, but the Talladega College starter doesn't inflate his numbers by just throwing anything at the wall and hoping it sticks.
He's methodical on the court, averaging 5.4 assists per turnover. The significance of that number is hard to grasp until you consider that only three other players in the country average both 3.8 assists per game and 3.5 assists per turnover. Oh, and once again, Potts' closest competitor in the latter stat is a decent step behind averaging only 4.1 assists per turnover.
Despite all those numbers that set him apart, Potts will be the first to say he turns the ball over far too often, even though he's only done so 16 times this season.
Of course, this doesn't come as any shock to his mother, Kim Potts. She knows the drill by now. If she asks her son how the game went, he will often focus on the mistakes.
"Cam gets so mad at himself if he messes up, he really does," Kim Potts said. "He gets down on himself. I'm like, 'Cam how did you do?' 'I played horribly, mom, I played horribly.'"
Earning his place
The Tornadoes went 25-5 last season before Potts transferred from NCAA Division II team Lincoln (Missouri), where he finished the 2020-21 season with his previous career-high 5.4 assists per game to go along with 11.4 points.
With 10 of Wright's 13 players returning this season, Potts received no promise of playing time when he committed to Talladega, but that didn't bother him.
"I like challenges," Potts said. "Coach didn't make any promises of my coming in. He said I was going to have to work for everything which I love."
Potts didn't waste any time in the preseason, winning more drills than any of his new teammates. That success quickly translated into scrimmages regardless of how Wright divided his players.
"He just has that it factor that makes everyone else better. … We said we're going to put him with our bottom guys, and we are going to stack the other team, let's see if his team wins," Wright said. "Sure enough, they'd go 4-1 that day or 5-0, and you just saw it time and time again, man. I think the other guards we have are really good. Just what he brings in making everyone else better, you can't replicate that."
Potts' biggest impact on the court has always come on the defensive end.
"When I would go to some of his high school games, I would hear in the audience people saying up Cam Potts on him, Cam Potts on him, they're not going to score, Cam Potts on him," Kim Potts said. "And people would say put Cam on this one, put Cam on this one. … Even now, we don't ask Cam how many points did you score. I'm like did you have some assists, some steals, how was your defense?"
He's already taken on a similar role for the Tornadoes
"He really is in so many ways the heart and soul of our team. … To average seven assists per game is really impressive, and then the fact that he is hands down our best defender, and to be honest with you, it is not even close," Wright said.
Growing up
His mother always pushed Potts to someday get out of Missouri and see the rest of the country, but his family was a bit surprised when he chose to come to Talladega, Alabama, this fall.
"I've been in Missouri my whole life, and I just wanted to fend for myself," Potts said. "Be on my own by myself, go through things on my own, learn a lot more about myself."
He chose Talladega specifically in large part because of Wright, but it helped that the Tornadoes were built to contend for championships this season.
Of course, there were growing pains. Early on, Wright told the players they would practice the next day at 4 a.m. after some other players complained that 6 a.m. was too early.
Potts was not one of those players, but he lost his composure a bit at the new even earlier time.
"He didn't say anything, but he kind of slumped over in his locker and just was being so pouty and so mopey, and I really chewed (him) out," Wright said. "I said, 'look, man if you're going to be our point guard like your body language sucks. Like this is not going to work.'
Wright followed that up with a text message that the head coach describes as being not "very nice."
"He came in our office and said, 'coach, I will give you my word that I will never be like that again.'" Wright said. "You hear that from guys sometimes, and you're like alright, we will see, but man, since that day, he has really just kind of taken off and really embraced just being the leader that we want him to be at the point guard spot."
Wright isn't the only one taking note of Potts' shift in personality lately. His mom said she was shocked to see her son come home and do his own laundry over the holiday break while his dad, Colby Potts, was pleased to hear that Potts took time in a recent interview to acknowledge what the Tornadoes might accomplish not just for themselves, but for all Historically Black Colleges and Universities should they succeed in winning a national championship this season.
"Us coming as African American males, we don't, HBCUs don't get a lot of praise as it is," Potts said during his interview. "HBCUs, the norm is we are reckless, we're this, we're that, but we come as a civilized team with the coach that we have. I think that is going to bring a lot of heads to this school. Not just bring publicity to this school as well, but to HBCUs as a whole."
An HBCU team hasn't won the men's NAIA tournament since the 1970s.
"My son knows, that I am all about and have been about leadership," Colby Potts said. "I've always wanted Cam to be a leader. … the fact that he is thinking that way and verbalizing it, that is leadership. That is that growth, and that is very positive for me as a father."
Potts said the team doesn't discuss that often, only two or three times this season, but each time the subject has come up, it has led to deep conversations between team members.
"It gives us chills like talking about it when we do talk about it as well," Potts said. "So I think that is our main motivation is just making history."