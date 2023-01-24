 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New man in charge: Sylacauga hires ex-SEC quarterback Chris Smelley as head coach

Chris Smelley

American Christian coach Chris Smelley directs his team against Bibb County during a high school game at Choctaw Stadium in Centerville on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Dennis Victory | preps@al.com)

 Dennis Victory, Alabama Media Group

SYLACAUGA — Former SEC quarterback Chris Smelley has been hired as the new head football coach at Sylacauga High School.

He will be formally introduced and welcomed to SHS at a pep rally Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Outback Bowl

South Carolina quarterback Chris Smelley rolls into the backfield against Iowa during second half action in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, January 1, 2009. Iowa defeated South Carolina 31-10. (Erik Campos/The State/MCT)