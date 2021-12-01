New faces dominate Talladega, Sylacauga lineups but stakes remain high ahead of rivalry showdown

It feels like the basketball season just started, but few games should have larger postseason implications than Talladega’s trip to Sylacauga on Friday night as the winner will become the favorite to host the Class 5A, Area 8 Tournament.
“Last season, we split with them. … They won at the right time in the area championship, which gave them the home-court advantage in the sub-state playoffs, which boosted them to regionals and then from regionals to final four,” Talladega coach Ryan Dawson said.
Sylacauga won that championship thanks to a 66-32 victory at home, but that outcome was the outlier in the four-game series between the programs last season. The other three meetings were decided by one, two and 12 points, respectively.
While the Aggies (3-1) enjoyed the sort of postseason kids grow up dreaming about, the Tigers (3-1) were more than capable of dispatching Sylacauga twice on the road last season.
In fact, the case could be made that Talladega is more comfortable inside the Sylacauga gym than their own as the Tigers have won three of the last four meetings at Sylacauga and four of the last seven meetings overall.
Of course, all that can be pretty much thrown out as the two programs said goodbye to a total of 20 seniors, including most of their key playmakers, at the end of last season.
Or can it?
“We might have different identities this year, but for the most part, they’re doing the same thing, we’re doing the same thing,” Sylacauga coach Kent Fullington said. “We’ve got new faces adding to the function. ... And they are adding their own flavor. Someone is in (former Aggie) Chris (Twymon)’s spot adding their own, but it’s the same stuff. It is Talladega, Sylacauga. It is a fun rivalry. It is going to be an intense game like it always is.”
Speaking of the new faces, senior Hayden Basinger has emerged as the name to know for the Aggies. The team captain proved himself worthy off the court in the offseason, and Fullington said he’s continued to impress since the season began, especially when it came to directing the offense.
“We have just got a lot of pieces,” Fullington said, reflecting on the tournament. “Any given game, somebody new is going to step up, I feel like. That is what I feel like is fun about this team this year.”
Talladega’s own rising star, sophomore Roderick Jones, certainly hasn’t wasted a moment of his varsity career. Jones scored a game-high 24 points in this third-ever varsity game last week, then followed that up with a 15-point third-quarter effort to help the Tigers overcome Lincoln the following day.
I’ll tell you what, he does not look like a sophomore, but neither does Q. (Quindavius) Swain for us,” Fullington said. “So we have got kind of similar teams, I guess, and it is going to be fun Friday.”
The Sylacauga coach also took a moment to compliment the play of the Daily Home Player of the Week, Talladega senior Durquavion Truss, after he averaged 18.3 points, seven assists, five steals, and four rebounds in three wins last week.
“He’s a cold-blooded assassin on the outside and he’s a bucket," Fullington said. "When he has the ball, he is going to make something happen.”
While Dawson is pleased with the performances he’s seen from both Truss and Jones, the Talladega coach said it will take everyone’s best effort on Friday night if the Tigers are going to leave Sylacauga with yet another road victory.
“A lot is going to be learned (from this game) based on what type of team each team wants to be as far as establishing their identity and their culture for the ongoing season,” Dawson said. “Things that you may need to work on more. … We’re going to find our identity as far as what the makeup of our team really is.
“Because both teams are striving to be county champions. Both teams are striving to be area champions, and typically it is going to come down between the two of us, so we know we’re fighting to be at the top.”