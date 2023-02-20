 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NE Regional: Winterboro falls but shows its grit: 'We had a lot of people doubting us'

Winterboro-Skyline-bc10.jpg

Winterboro's Monterious Williams (1) against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Winterboro's boys basketball season ended Monday in the Class 1A Northeast Regional, but the Bulldogs’ 60-43 loss to Skyline doesn't diminish the point they feel they proved this season.

"With this being my first year, I didn't know what to expect," Winterboro rookie coach Blake Hanson said. "First year coaching, in general. We had a lot of people doubting us. Hey, you've got a great group of athletes, but they don't know how to put it together."

Photos: Winterboro eliminated at Regional

Winterboro saw their season come to a close on Monday losing to Skyline 60-43 in the 1A Northeast Regional semifinal at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

1 of 23

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.