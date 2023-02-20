NE Regional: Winterboro falls but shows its grit: 'We had a lot of people doubting us'

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
JACKSONVILLE — Winterboro's boys basketball season ended Monday in the Class 1A Northeast Regional, but the Bulldogs’ 60-43 loss to Skyline doesn't diminish the point they feel they proved this season.
"With this being my first year, I didn't know what to expect," Winterboro rookie coach Blake Hanson said. "First year coaching, in general. We had a lot of people doubting us. Hey, you've got a great group of athletes, but they don't know how to put it together."
In the end, it was a season worth remembering. Winterboro (12-14) finished first in the 1A, Area 8 regular-season standings, reached the Area 8 tournament finals, won a sub-regional game and advanced to regionals.
"Coming in, we were starting from scratch," Hanson said. "We went to work early in the summer, seeing what kind of team we were working with. I ran them crazy, and I know they're probably glad that's over.
"I learned a lot from them, and hopefully, I taught them a lot in the process. But, I've learned a lot. From this point going forward, I've got a better picture of what we need to do and how to handle big moments like this."
Winterboro-Skyline-bc01.jpg
Winterboro head coach Blake Hanson instructs players against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Winterboro saw their season come to a close on Monday losing to Skyline 60-43 in the 1A Northeast Regional semifinal at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Winterboro-Skyline-bc01.jpg
Winterboro head coach Blake Hanson instructs players against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc02.jpg
Winterboro's JeMareo Clegg defends against Skyline's Will Avans in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc03.jpg
Winterboro's point guard Brandon Hunter runs the offense against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc04.jpg
Skyline fans cheer on their team in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc05.jpg
Winterboro's JeMareo Clegg looks for an opening against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc06.jpg
Winterboro head coach Blake Hanson instructs players against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc07.jpg
Winterboro's Kaden Jones drives to the basket against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc08.jpg
Winterboro's point guard Brandon Hunter runs the offense against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc09.jpg
Winterboro's point guard Brandon Hunter runs the offense against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc10.jpg
Winterboro's Monterious Williams (1) against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc11.jpg
Winterboro's point guard Brandon Hunter shoots 3-pointer against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc12.jpg
Winterboro's point guard Brandon Hunter shoots 3-pointer against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc13.jpg
Winterboro's Kamareon Curry battles over a loose ball with Skyline's Dillon Stephens in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc14.jpg
Winterboro's Kamareon Curry battles over a loose ball with Skyline's Dillon Stephens in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc15.jpg
Winterboro's Kamareon Curry battles over a loose ball with Skyline's Dillon Stephens in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc16.jpg
Winterboro's Kamareon Curry battles over a loose ball with Skyline's Dillon Stephens in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc17.jpg
Winterboro's point guard Brandon Hunter runs the offense against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc18.jpg
Winterboro's point guard Brandon Hunter drops in two points against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc19.jpg
Winterboro's point guard Brandon Hunter drops in two points against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc20.jpg
Winterboro's JeMareo Clegg looks for an opening against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc21.jpg
Winterboro's Brandon Hunter looks for a rebound against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc22.jpg
Winterboro's point guard Brandon Hunter runs the offense against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro-Skyline-bc23.jpg
Winterboro's point guard Brandon Hunter gets tripped up against Skyline in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Winterboro hasn't advanced to the Northeast Regional since 2019, while Skyline is a frequent visitor to the event. The Vikings are making their sixth trip in seven years, although this marked only their second time to make the finals.
The Bulldogs will lose only three seniors from this squad, including starter Monterious Williams and reserves JeMarion Clegg and Kyler Griffin.
"It was a great experience," Williams said. "For the ones coming back next year, they'll see what they need to work on, and they'll make it far."
Winterboro started Monday's game strong and was up by three at one point in the first quarter. By the end of the period, the two teams were tied 9-9.
But Skyline found its range against Winterboro's 1-3-1 zone in the second period. The Vikings scored the first eight points of the second quarter and held the lead the rest of the way.
Winterboro found opportunities against Skyline's 2-3 zone, but Hanson lamented that his Bulldogs struggled to get the shots to go through the net.
"Got open looks," Hanson said. "We just couldn't get them to fall. If you look at the shot chart, I'm sure it's got 20 or so shots around 5 feet that we couldn't get to fall.
"I don't know if it was nerves, not used to being in this position, big crowd or what. We came out shooting the ball way too hard. It just wasn't our night."
For Winterboro, Brandon Hunter and JeMarion Clegg each had 10 points. Williams added eight, while JeMareo Clegg had six points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Skyline's Jayten Prince had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Dillon Stephens came off the bench to score 12 points.