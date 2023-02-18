NE Regional: New Hope girls deck Talladega High

JACKSONVILLE — It was most definitely a gut punch.
Talladega High received a 32-minute, four-quarter basketball lesson of the painful sort Saturday afternoon. The Tigers’ girls basketball season came to a brutal conclusion with a 67-29 loss to New Hope in the Class 4A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum at Jacksonville State.
The game commenced with a 3-point field goal from New Hope sophomore guard Kaylee Yarbrough at the 7:35 mark of the first quarter. The game concluded with another 3-point basket from Indians senior backup forward Lily Dewberry in the fourth period.
And between the first half and the second half, New Hope beat the Talladega High girls in most every meaningful category. Did the Indians want the game more than the Tigers?
But New Hope did outplay Talladega High for the duration and then some.
“We were feeling the energy. We want to get to the state championship (game),” Indians freshman guard Jada Bates said.
She came to the forefront with 11 points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists. Bates and the Indians outrebounded Talladega High 47-31. The Indians were swarming, and the Tigers were in disarray.
New Hope outscored Talladega 23-5 in the first quarter and 13-4 in the second period. The Indians had a bundle of putbacks and offensive rebounds. The New Hope girls were also defending the floor with their life.
The Indians did not surrender as many as one 3-pointer in the game. Talladega was 0-for-6 at the 3-point arc.
The Tigers also turned the ball over 16 times. They were nervous.
“We played flat, and we didn’t execute,” Talladega High head coach Rebecca Williams said. "We did not utilize our athletic ability. This is very disappointing."
The Tigers were on the down cycle. They tried, but they missed.
Talladega High’s shooters were just 11-of-48 from the field. New Hope made 25 more baskets than the Tigers did and nine of those field goals were 3-pointers. The Indians were not firing blanks.
They unloaded the real artillery. The New Hope girls were 9 of 25 from behind the 3-point arc.
“They play a different type of ball. No one shoots like that,” Williams said.
The Indians were sending up smoke signals and shots. New Hope tickled the twine all right with Jada Bates (11 points), Kaylee Yarbrough (21 points), senior forward Lauren Busbey (18 points) and sophomore forward Eevy Bellar (eight points).
Talladega High played sporadically, but hard. The Tigers, a valiant team with a record of 21-7, challenged New Hope occasionally with Makayla White’s eight rebounds, Trinity Webb’s 13 points and sophomore guard Zae Cunningham’s nine points and four rebounds.
The New Hope Indians were slicing and dicing, and grooving and moving, too. New Hope was relentless in the half-court offensive set.
The Indians were all wrapped up in a 36-9 lead at halftime. Two of those hoops were 3-pointers from New Hope’s Busbey in the last 1:44 of the first half.
“They got too many second attempts. We’re young,” Williams said.
New Hope is now sporting a 21-5 record. The Indians will meet Handley in the Northeast Regional finals Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Jacksonville State.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.