NE Regional: New Hope girls deck Talladega High

Basketball teaser
File photo

JACKSONVILLE — It was most definitely a gut punch.

Talladega High received a 32-minute, four-quarter basketball lesson of the painful sort Saturday afternoon. The Tigers’ girls basketball season came to a brutal conclusion with a 67-29 loss to New Hope in the Class 4A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum at Jacksonville State.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.